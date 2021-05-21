newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chattanooga, TN

Your weekly planner of Chattanooga-area events

By Lisa Denton, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn.
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

May 21—A list of upcoming events in the Chattanooga region. Find more events, and add your own, at ChattanoogaNow.com. — Ironman 70.3: This popular half triathlon returns to Chattanooga's spring calendar May 23. The grueling competition includes a 1.4-mile swim in the Tennessee River, followed by a 56-mile bike ride into North Georgia and back, ending with a run through downtown Chattanooga. Spectators are welcome along the route and at the finish line at Ross's Landing, but remember that many roads are closed except to competitors. www.ironman.com/im703-chattanooga.

www.mdjonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hixson, TN
City
Rossville, TN
City
Manchester, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Cleveland, TN
State
Mississippi State
City
Pelham, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margo Price
Person
Patsy Cline
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Camping#Restaurants#Free Events#Arts Events#Day Parade#Memorial Day Weekend#Individual Events#Chattanooganow Com#Chattanooga Market#Texan#Boeing Stearman#The U S Air Force#N Gold Point Circle#Noogasplash Com#Chattanooga Burger Week#The Ocoee Theatre Company#The Lions Club#Theatrecentre Com#Chattanooga Lookouts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Chattanooga, TNPosted by
Visual Freedom

Best 2021 Experiences in Chattanooga

Chattanooga, Tennessee's fourth-largest city, is an exciting weekend destination in 2021, with beautiful parks, historic attractions, excellent museums, resorts, and day trips. I was there myself about four years ago with my best friend and we enjoyed many of those things listed in this article.
Chattanooga, TNWrcbtv.com

Chattanooga road closures the week of May 17

Certain roads in downtown Chattanooga will be closed for a variety of events this week and into next weekend. Reggie White Blvd between the Chattanooga Skate Park north entrance and W 20th Street. Chestnut Street between W 17th Street and W 19th Street. W 19th Street between Reggie White Blvd...
Hamilton County, TNWrcbtv.com

NOOGA Splash to open at Chester Frost Park May 22

If you're looking for a great way to enjoy summer, you're in luck. NOOGA Splash, a floating playground and obstacle course that floats on Chickamauga Lake at Chester Frost Park, will kick off their second season on Saturday, May 22. “NOOGA Splash is one of the most unique outdoor experiences...
Tennessee Statewivk.com

Cicadas in Parts of East Tennessee

They’re here … After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading our area. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are back in East Tennessee. Our TV News Partner, WVLT spoke to Knoxville resident Rachel Machette who recently found thousands of cicadas in her yard. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are also on the side of the home, on cars, and on a number of trees and bushes. Experts say venomous copperhead snakes love to snack on cicadas and are they are here in Tennessee.
Tennessee StateDaily Times

CASA of Tennessee Heartland sets scavenger hunt Saturday

CASA (Court appointed special advocates) of Tennessee Heartland will host a Summer Kickoff Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, around downtown Maryville. Participants will be given a bag and a passport at the start of the event to collect their clues, stickers and goodies....
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee

The city of Knoxville is perhaps best known for being the hometown of the University of Tennessee, but it actually boasts a deep history and heritage as one of the preeminent cities in the state. Of course, when you visit, it’s necessary to plan out exactly where you’re going to go, and we have one […] The post Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Chattanooga, TNChattanooga Times Free Press

Abortion opponents mark closure of Chattanooga's only clinic 28 years ago

Chattanooga's abortion clinic closed nearly 30 years ago this week, something anti-abortion organizers credit to God as they look to mobilize against Planned Parenthood with its recent hires in the city. Charlie Wysong, president of American Rights Coalition, said he will again focus his efforts on bringing medical malpractice claims...
Cleveland, TNmix104.info

Local News for Monday, May 17th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. State Rep. Mike Carter, who represented the Ooltewah and eastern parts of Hamilton County (District 29) has died after a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 67. Carter, who was also an...
Chattanooga, TNWrcbtv.com

3 In Your Town: Creekside Flower Farm

Creekside Flower Farm in Flintstone, Georgia, is where Morgan Sharpe grows her annual cut flowers for weddings and wholesalers. A trip to there allows just about anyone the opportunity to stop, reflect, relax and admire. For visitors anyway. For Morgan, this is a seven-day-a-week, up-before-the-sun way of life. "I came...
Tennessee Statewcti12.com

NEW PHOTOS: 17-year Cicadas hatching in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cicadas have emerged and are now hatching in parts of Tennessee. Described by a viewer as "alien-like," Brood X is here and for some it might feel apocalyptic. Margaret Carmona snapped photos of dozens of Cicadas near her home in the Washington County/Green County area on...
Chattanooga, TNWDEF

Coker Museum reopens after pandemic closure

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Today was the big day for the Coker Museum. They opened their doors for the first time since December. The museum held a small car show in honor of the big day that was long awaited by owner Corky Coker. Coker says that vaccinations play a large...
East Ridge, TNWrcbtv.com

TopGolf to hold job fair May 24

One of East Ridge's newest attractions, Top Golf, is having a hiring event Monday, May 24 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Interviews will be held for the positions of servers, bartenders, barback, guest services, drink runners, food runners, chefs, prep cooks and dishwasher. TopGolf is on Camp Jordan Parkway in East...
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee

The summer months in Tennessee promise endless opportunities for fun, from festivals and cook-outs to patio dining and live music shows. Of course, one of the most popular is the Bonnaroo music festival. Known to rival Coachella in California, Bonnaroo began in 2002 and has since expanded into what is now a 700-acre grand event. […] The post See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Chattanooga, TNWDEF

Man shot at Coolidge Park Sunday afternoon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- One man was shot in what witnesses are calling a drive-by shooting at Coolidge Park tonight. Four gunshots rang out in the parking lot off River Street around 6:30. One woman says she saw the car window partially rolled down, with a gun sticking out. A nearby...
Chattanooga, TNcityscopemag.com

A Glimpse Inside The Jensens’ Yacht

Growing up in Florida, boating was always part of Steve Jensen’s life. Even after marrying Lisa, his wife of 32 years, Steve would constantly be found out on the water enjoying prime views and spending time with those he loves. By Christina Cannon / Photography by Rich Smith. “I’ve always...
Chattanooga, TNutc.edu

Hurt when they arrive; healed when they leave

The squirrel had just finished cracking open a peanut shell and eating the meat inside but was still hungry. It knew one of the four people standing near had more food, and it was determined to find it. Scurry up one person’s leg. No food there. Up another leg. None there, either.