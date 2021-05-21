Rules of the road for billions in federal aid

MASSACHUSETTS STATE GOVERNMENT will get an unprecedented influx of $5.3 billion in federal money from the American Rescue Plan to spend over the next five years, $800 million more than state government was initially anticipated to get. In total, the state will be getting between $12 billion and $13 billion in federal aid from the coronavirus relief package that President Biden signed in March, with additional money going to schools, municipalities, transit, childcare, housing assistance, and other areas.