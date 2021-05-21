newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Rules of the road for billions in federal aid

By Shira Schoenberg
commonwealthmagazine.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASSACHUSETTS STATE GOVERNMENT will get an unprecedented influx of $5.3 billion in federal money from the American Rescue Plan to spend over the next five years, $800 million more than state government was initially anticipated to get. In total, the state will be getting between $12 billion and $13 billion in federal aid from the coronavirus relief package that President Biden signed in March, with additional money going to schools, municipalities, transit, childcare, housing assistance, and other areas.

commonwealthmagazine.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Unemployment Insurance#Economic Stimulus#Federal Assistance#State Aid#Federal Budget#The American Rescue Plan#Tufts University#Legislature#Congress#Covid#Federal Money#Federal Guidelines#Federal Stimulus#State Money#State Budget#Housing Assistance#Taxpayers#Tax Cuts#Municipalities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Federal Aid
Related
Stamford Advocate

Gov. Burgum announces end to federal unemployment aid

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday that North Dakota will terminate its participation in the federal government’s pandemic-related unemployment assistance programs, effective June 19. Burgum said in a statement that ending the $300 weekly federal supplemental benefit that is on top of state benefits is being done...
Virginia StateWBOC

Virginia Leaders Outline Priorities for Federal Aid

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- The combination of robust state revenues and unprecedented federal aid is giving Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Democratic legislative leaders an opportunity to reinvigorate the state’s economy after the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Northam and the Democratic leadership outlined priorities Wednesday for the state’s share...
Eastern New Mexico News

NM to receive $1.75 billion in relief aid

The U.S. Treasury announced Monday the state of New Mexico will receive $1.75 billion in federal pandemic relief aid, part of an effort by President Joe Biden and Congress to help governments respond to the economic fallout from COVID-19 and position the nation for recovery. Though the Treasury also released...
Public HealthPioneer Press

GOP says Walz wasting federal coronavirus aid

Minnesota legislative Republicans are accusing Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of wasting federal coronavirus aid, saying that it should be up to the Legislature instead how federal aid dollars are appropriated. A Republican proposal that would have put that power in state legislators’ hands was floated but not acted on Tuesday...
mvariety.com

Guam: $553M in federal aid anticipated

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s administration anticipates receiving more than $553 million in federal aid within the next few days. That money is the island's allocation of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds under the American Rescue Plan. Department of Administration Director Edward Birn...
Buffalo News

Localities eligible for at least $822.7 million in federal aid

WASHINGTON – Buffalo and other municipalities across the eight-county Western New York region will soon be able to start cashing in on at least $822.7 million in federal aid included in President Biden's American Rescue Plan, according to details of the aid effort released on Monday. In addition, Biden administration...
nnbw.com

Nevada receives U.S. Treasury spending guidance for billions in coming federal aid

The U.S. Treasury has finally unveiled long-awaited guidance on how Nevada, other states and large municipalities can spend the $350 billion in COVID funding allocated through the federal American Rescue Plan, including whether it can be used for addressing revenue shortfalls as well as funding water and broadband infrastructure, but bars states and localities from funding tax cuts.
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada to receive $2.7B in federal pandemic aid

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and state lawmakers are preparing to distribute $2.7 billion in pandemic relief after the U.S. Treasury Department released guidelines about President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus relief package. State and local governments will be allowed to use their shares of...
kxlp941.com

State To Receive $200M More In Federal Aid

The Gopher State is getting more help from the federal government than previously expected. Officials announced Monday that Minnesota will receive almost 200-million-dollars more under President Biden’s coronavirus relief package. Governor Tim Walz expressed hope, noting that the aid may help speed up negotiations over the state’s next budget. Governor Walz added that he knows how Minnesota can and can’t spend its federal relief but did not share any further details.
Lebanon Democrat

State to end federal pandemic unemployment aid in July

NASHVILLE — Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday that the extra federal unemployment aid offered amid the COVID-19 pandemic won’t be available in Tennessee starting July 3, including the end of $300 weekly additional payments. With the decision, the Republican joins several other states — among them, Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Mississippi,...
Maryland StateSFGate

Maryland budget official outlines billions in pandemic aid

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland is expecting to receive about $3.7 billion in federal pandemic relief “within the next week or so,” a state budget official said Thursday during the first meeting of a state workgroup on pandemic-related spending. Marc Nicole, who is Gov. Larry Hogan's deputy budget secretary, outlined...
Colorado Statelamarledger.com

Federal aid: How the Democrats who run Colorado plan to spend $3.8 billion

The state of Colorado has a rough sketch of how it plans to spend $3.8 billion in federal pandemic recovery money. Colorado’s top Democrats, both state and congressional, assembled on the steps of the State Capitol Building on Monday morning to explain their plan. About $2 billion will be allocated in the coming weeks, while the remainder will be spent next session.
Posted by
Daily Press

“Billion for the Bay”: Governors in the Chesapeake watershed seek federal aid for restoration, cleanup

Governors of the six states of the Chesapeake Bay watershed and the mayor of Washington D.C. are asking Congress to set aside $1 billion to pay for a final push to meet a 2025 pollution reduction goal. The “Billion for the Bay Initiative” would jump-start Bay restoration and put people building clean water infrastructure to reduce pollution from stormwater and farm runoff, the group said in a ...
Tulsa World

Letter: Loss of federal aid means destruction of hopes

I'm furious with our state government and especially Gov. Kevin Stitt for refusing the federally funded $300 for 10 weeks for unemployed residents of our state. According to reports, there are 90,000 unemployed people in Oklahoma and the state's last job fair had 3,600 jobs open. I'm sure all of...
U.S. PoliticsMackinac Center for Public Policy

Federal Funding is a Poor Plan to Improve Infrastructure

Editor's Note: This article was first published in The Hill on April 24, 2021. President Biden released his plan to fix American infrastructure by spending trillions. The federal government has an important role to play in infrastructure, but it shouldn’t be the piggy bank for every state and local project.
Posted by
New Hampshire Bulletin

$1.5 billion in federal relief headed to New Hampshire

This story was updated May 11, 2021 at 5 p.m. with a statement from the governor’s office that was sent after deadline. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed in March is bringing at least $1.5 billion to New Hampshire. The U.S. Treasury announced Monday that the state will receive $994.5 million. The state’s 10 […] The post $1.5 billion in federal relief headed to New Hampshire appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
bridgemi.com

Federal aid helps bring added $3.5 billion surplus to Michigan

LANSING—The billions of dollars sent to Michigan in federal relief funds have helped the state see a dramatic increase in revenues. The latest data was released Friday morning at the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference, which agreed that federal help and a rise in consumer spending on goods have helped the state to a $3.5 billion budget surplus, far beyond what was estimated in January.
Arkansas StateArkansas Business

Hutchinson Creates Group to Oversee Federal Aid to Arkansas

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday set up a 14-member American Rescue Plan Steering Committee to coordinate the spending of about $5 billion in federal pandemic aid coming to Arkansas. Of that, $1.57 billion will go directly to state government; the rest will go to educational institutions, cities, counties and the...
Economybloomberglaw.com

States OK to Cover Jobless Aid, Delay Tax Hikes with Federal Aid

Guidance green-lights spending already allocated in other states. States are tapping into their COVID-19 aid to cover the massive cost of unemployment benefits paid out during the pandemic, following a directive from the U.S. Treasury. States have borrowed more than $50 billion from the Treasury since March 2020 to provide...