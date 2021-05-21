newsbreak-logo
NBA

Kyrie Irving Says Basketball 'Not The Most Important Thing To Me Right Now'

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 6 days ago
In an interview Saturday night (May 15), Kyrie Irving spoke on the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The interview followed the Brooklyn Nets’ 105-91 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

I'm not going to lie to you guys, a lot of stuff going on in the world and basketball is not the most important thing to me right now. There's a lot of stuff going on overseas. All my people are still in bondage all across the world and there's a lot of dehumanization going on, so I apologize if I'm not going to be focused on y'all questions. It's just too much going on in the world for me just to be talking about basketball.

— Kyrie Irving

Watch the full interview below:

