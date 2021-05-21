newsbreak-logo
Supernatural Video: Dean and Sam Toast Castiel and Everyone They've Lost in Extended Deleted Scene

Dean and Sam are taking time to remember their dearly departed loved ones in an extended deleted scene from Supernatural‘s penultimate episode. As viewers may recall, in the original exchange that aired, the Winchesters raised their beers to their fallen comrades with a simple, “To everyone that we’ve lost along the way.” But in this exclusive video from Supernatural: The Complete Series (available on Blu-ray and DVD on May 25 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment), the brothers get specific in a longer version of the scene.

