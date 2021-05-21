newsbreak-logo
MLB

14 MLB teams reach 85% vaccinated, relax COVID protocols

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
NEW YORK — (AP) — Two more Major League Baseball teams have been able to relax coronavirus protocols after 85% of their players and other on-field personnel completed vaccination, raising the total to 14 of the 30 clubs.

The commissioner’s office and the players’ association said Friday that two additional teams had reached the 85% level of having received final doses and would be able to relax protocols within the next week once they are fully vaccinated. The teams were not identified.

Relaxed protocols include dropping the requirements for facemasks in dugouts and bullpens, and loosening restrictions on mobility during road trips.

In addition, the Dodgers said Dodger Stadium will return to full capacity on June 15. The announcement means at least one-third of the 30 teams will be at full capacity by the All-Star break.

MLB said 84.4% of all Tier 1 individuals such as players, managers, coaches, trainers and support personnel had been partially or fully vaccinated, up 0.5% from the previous week, and 78.8% had been fully vaccinated, up 1.2% from the previous week.

Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer and New York Mets President Sandy Alderson are among the executives who have expressed frustration in recent weeks at the pace of vaccinations for their teams.

There were five new positive results among 10,306 monitoring tests in the past week — two players and three staff — a 0.05% positive rate.

Thus far this season, there have been 59 positive tests — 32 players and 27 staff — among 166,584 samples tested, a 0.035% positive rate. The positive tests are among 22 teams.

Only Texas among the 30 major league teams began this season at 100% after fans weren’t permitted last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Atlanta went to full capacity on May 7.

Others making the move to full capacity in-season are Arizona (May 25), Boston (May 29), Baltimore (June 1), Cincinnati (June 2). Washington (June 11), Philadelphia (June 12), St. Louis (June 14), Milwaukee (June 25) and Minnesota (July 5).

In addition, the New York Yankees and Mets were allowed by New York State to go to 100% capacity starting this weekend, but only for sections with vaccinated fans.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Related
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Cleveland baseball team expected to reach 85% vaccinations today

It’s been a long time coming for Cleveland, but they are expected to finally cross the 85% vaccination threshold and have relaxed protocols going forward. Among the benefits of crossing that line, Cleveland will no longer be required to wear masks in the dugout and they can eat at indoor restaurants.
MLBvegasodds.com

MLB Teams Dealing With COVID-19 Again

The 2021 Major League Baseball season began with some serious COVID-19 related issues, and it is starting to hit the league once again. Both the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres are currently being affected by the virus, and it could ultimately affect some schedules. The New York Yankees...
MLBHerald & Review

Chicago Cubs open a section for fully vaccinated fans — and offer free hot dogs if you get your shot by Wrigley — while the team remains under full COVID-19 protocols

The way it’s going, baseball will soon turn into two separate and equal entities — the Masks and the Mask Nots. Teams with at least 85% of their Tier 1 members fully vaccinated will be apparent by the lack of mask-wearing personnel in their dugouts, and those under the 85% mark will stick out because the manager and his staff will still be wearing masks.
Yardbarker

MLB reports increase in positive COVID-19 cases and vaccinations

MLB had its roughest week of the 2021 campaign as it pertains to COVID-19 since the season-opening series between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals was scrapped due to coronavirus concerns impacting the Nationals. MLB and the MLB Players Association confirmed on Friday that three new players and seven...
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox — after reaching the 85% vaccination threshold — can now relax some protocols: ‘Knock on wood, we are trending in the right direction, not just baseball, but as a country’

Among the relaxed protocols, all vaccinated Tier 1 players and staff are no longer required to wear face masks in the dugout. “There are differences, a little more freedom, especially not wearing a mask,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said Sunday. “But I’m not sure when we go to Minnesota (Monday), what we’ll do there as far as getting away from the hotel. But knock on wood, we are trending in the right direction, not just baseball, but as a country.”
MLBNPR

MLB Fields Historic 20,000th Player

When Seattle Mariners backup catcher José Godoy took the field in San Diego Friday, he made history as Major League Baseball's 20,000th player in 150 years. Godoy, a 26-year-old from Venezuela, left St. Louis for Seattle last November, originally signing a minor league contract before his invitation to 2021 spring training. When he made his first major league appearance Friday, the Mariners trailed the San Diego Padres 12-1 at the bottom of the sixth inning, ESPN reported.
MLBwhopam.com

MLB Roundup

The Chicago White Sox defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1. Tony La Russa’s first win against his former team that helped him make his way into Cooperstown also means that the White Sox manager has now taken a win against all 30 teams. The victory was led by starting pitcher Lance Lynn who kept his former team hitless through five innings. The teams meet again tonight in Chicago.
MLBWKYC

Cleveland Indians will hit 85% COVID-19 vaccination rate; can relax restrictions Wednesday

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Under Major League Baseball's protocols, teams are able to relax their coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols after hitting an 85 percent vaccination rate for Tier 1 members, which include players, coaches, trainers, some front-office members and other members of the team's traveling party.
WDBO

Long season tests Miami Marlins rookies Chisholm, Rogers

MIAMI — (AP) — Even when Miami Marlins dynamo Jazz Chisholm was batting over .300 in mid-May, he knew what that meant. “It’s a failing game,” he said. “You're not going to succeed all the time.”. The Marlins' other standout rookie knows that too. Left-hander Trevor Rogers has six wins,...
MLBTimes Union

ValleyCats' Denis Phipps had brief shining moment in Major League Baseball

TROY - Tri-City ValleyCats first baseman and designated hitter Denis Phipps keeps the baseball from his only major-league home run at his house in the Dominican Republic. He also has the ball from his first big-league hit, an infield single. They are mementos of his brief stint in Major League...
MLBwvgazettemail.com

Former WVU pitcher Alek Manoah to make MLB debut for Blue Jays

Former WVU right-handed pitcher and Blue Jays top pitching prospect Alek Manoah will make his Major League debut as he was named the Blue Jays' starting pitcher for Wednesday's matchup against the Yankees, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Manoah was the 11th overall pick in the 2019 draft. In...
MLBSportsBook Review

Cardinals vs. White Sox Free MLB Picks and Odds Analysis

Division leaders square off when the National League Central leading St. Louis Cardinals face their old manager in Tony LaRussa and the Chicago White Sox, who are in first place in the American League Central. Let’s check out the MLB odds for this game. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago White...
MLBMLB

The 5 best games by Rangers pitchers

Since relocating to Arlington in 1972, the Rangers have thrown five no-hitters -- and Nolan Ryan has two of them -- but the club has a number of elite pitching performances in high-stakes situations. Let’s take a look at the top five single-game pitching performances in Texas history. 1. Derek...
MLBFOX Sports

Ben Verlander's 'Flippin' Bats' welcomes Cincinnati Reds pitcher Wade Miley

Across Major League Baseball, 2021 has been the Year of the No-Hitter. As such, it's only right that Cincinnati Reds pitcher Wade Miley, one of the six pitchers who have already tossed a no-hitter this season, joined Ben Verlander on "Flippin' Bats" to discuss the significance of the career-defining moment.
Reuters

Rays defeat Blue Jays in 11 for 11th straight win

Francisco Mejia’s tiebreaking, two-run single in Tampa Bay’s seven-run 11th inning Monday afternoon boosted the Rays to their major-league-best 11th straight win, 14-8 over the host Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla. A late-game substitution, Mejia lined a single off Joel Payamps (0-2) in his first at-bat to score Mike...
Audacy

Notable Names on US Olympic Baseball Team

Baseball's track record at the Olympics has been spotty, at best. Debuting in 1904, the sport basically went off the grid for the rest of the century, being used for exhibition purposes until 1992, when it became a sanctioned Olympic event until 2012, when it went away again. But now...
MLBTechnician Online

MLB Pack Pros: Carlos Rodón, Trea Turner continue to shine in 2021

With plenty of appearances in the past week, current MLB Pack Pros Chicago White Sox Pitcher Carlos Rodón and Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner have each continued their excellent seasons. Despite a rough patch against the Kansas City Royals, Rodón was able to bounce back against the New York Yankees, and Turner has spent his last few games continuing to make his case for being the best shortstop in the league.