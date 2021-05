The Devil moves in mysterious ways. Sometimes The Great Horned One’s presence is so prevalent in an event that it even comes up in court during a murder trial. In The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – the seventh tale of terror in The Conjuring Universe that brought us the titular movies, as well as Annabelle and The Nun – paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren open a case like no other, in which a young boy is possessed and driven to kill, and during his day in court becomes the first person in U.S. history to attempt to point to Satan as the evil puppet master responsible for his heinous crime.