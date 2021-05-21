Luke Clayton: A fishing trip salvaged

Trail cameras have come a long way since the first one I used several decades ago. A company out of Louisiana sent me a “film” camera that actually recorded photos on 35-mm film. A string was set across a game trail and when the animal came by and put tension on the string, the camera’s shutter was tripped! I remember using the camera for a few weeks and finally giving up on it. The photos were very bad if the game actually triggered the camera at all and then there was the cost of developing, etc. etc. It was simply more trouble than it was worth. But when digital trail cameras where images were recorded on SD cards became popular, I was quick to purchase one and set it up on trails and feeders in the woods where I hunted. I’ve watched these trail cameras become more refined and reliable through the years.