Luke Clayton: A fishing trip salvaged
Last week, I had a catfishing trip planned with my friend Lake Tawakoni guide Tony Pennebaker. Tony has been sending his clients on their way home with several gallons of those tasty snow white blue catfish fillets on a daily basis. The “big fish” bite for trophy blue catfish has slowed as always this time of year but now is a time of plenty for anglers wishing to target the “eater” fish weighing between two and 10 pounds. I love to catch big fish but if given the choice, I honestly prefer fishing when the bite is strong for fish that will ultimately wind up in my cast iron skillet.www.waxahachietx.com