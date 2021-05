It’s been the saga of the past six or so months, and Microsoft has already made fairly clear that it will not be sharing Bethesda’s riches after podding out $7.5 billion for the publisher. PlayStation fans, perhaps in a stage of denial, had been hoping that intergalactic RPG Starfield may still make the cut, however – especially when you consider that it’s likely spent a large chunk of its life targeting Sony’s systems. (There was, ironically, strong speculation that the Japanese giant had tried to buy timed exclusivity for the title, similar to Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo.)