Timelapse Build of RP2040 QT Trinkey Prototypes

By phillip torrone
adafruit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter dinner we like to unwind with a tall glass of .. solder paste? sure why not! let’s put together two quick prototype boards of a Trinkey that uses an RP2040 chip and fits in the same size and shape as our standard-issue QT sensor breakouts (1″ x 0.7″). After stenciling on some paste we hand-place all the components. Then they get reflowed on our cute lil mini reflow plate. During reflow sometimes we have to poke at some parts to get them to sit flat. One at a time, and we’re done! https://www.adafruit.com/minihotplate.

NEW PRODUCT – Adafruit Rotary Trinkey – USB NeoPixel Rotary Encoder. It’s half USB Key, half Adafruit Trinket, half rotary encoder…it’s Rotary Trinkey, the circuit board with a Trinket M0 heart, a NeoPixel glow, and a rotary encoder body. We were inspired by this project from TodBot where a rotary encoder was soldered onto a QT Py. So we thought, hey what if we made something like that that plugs right into your computer’s USB port, with a fully programmable color NeoPixel? And this is what we came up with!