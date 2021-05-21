Timelapse Build of RP2040 QT Trinkey Prototypes

After dinner we like to unwind with a tall glass of .. solder paste? sure why not! let’s put together two quick prototype boards of a Trinkey that uses an RP2040 chip and fits in the same size and shape as our standard-issue QT sensor breakouts (1″ x 0.7″). After stenciling on some paste we hand-place all the components. Then they get reflowed on our cute lil mini reflow plate. During reflow sometimes we have to poke at some parts to get them to sit flat. One at a time, and we’re done! https://www.adafruit.com/minihotplate.