Overlord has announced that a new feature film is in the works for the anime franchise! The third season of the series was a pretty big hit with fans when it ended its run in 2018, and fans have been waiting ever since to see if there would be a new season on the way. With Kadokawa officially making their intention known to produce 40 new anime series each year, this got fans excited for a potential return to the Overlord world given that success of its first three seasons. Luckily, we're getting much more than expected.