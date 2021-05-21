newsbreak-logo
Governor General Oceanfront One Bedroom Butler Suite

TravelPulse
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor General Oceanfront One Bedroom Butler Suite. The Governor General Oceanfront One Bedroom Butler Suite qualifies for:. Located on the top floor of the resort's Beachfront West Wing, this exceptional Love Nest Butler Suite grants breathtaking views of the serene sea. As stately as its title, this exceptional escape is the essence of Caribbean sophistication. Enter into an elegant foyer that leads to a spacious living and dining area appointed with a cozy sofa, custom crafted mahogany furnishings, and fully stocked bar. The grand master bedroom features a four-poster, king-size bed with soft Italian linens and plush pillows for the ultimate sleep experience. The en-suite bath is complete with a double vanity, walk-in shower and Roman tub. Outside, the suites' two walkout balconies invite you to relax and take in the vistas on a chaise lounge and bistro set. Butler Elite and 24-hour room service are included.

