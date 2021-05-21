Governor General Oceanfront One Bedroom Butler Suite

Royal Estate Beachfront Two Story One Bedroom Butler Villa Suite with Pool. The Royal Estate Beachfront Two Story One Bedroom Butler Villa Suite with Pool qualifies for:. Reminiscent of a true Bahamian manor this luxurious, sprawling retreat is the largest suite within the Royal Estate Beachfront Villa. With every luxury imaginable, including direct beach access, a private pool and a personal butler to attend to your every whim. This spectacular Love Nest Butler Suite is a privileged sanctuary arranged over two levels. On the first, a spacious great room is suited to entertaining on the grandest scale, with a large living room featuring contemporary island-style furnishings arranged around a smart television, a dining room with seating for eight, and a half bathroom. A wall of French doors opens up to the private pool and tranquil patio courtyard perfect for dining al fresco and enjoying the spectacular ocean view. Upstairs, an opulent master suite encompasses a den, a modern four-poster mahogany king-size bed, walk-in closet and balcony overlooks the turquoise Caribbean Sea. The suite's marble bath is complete with a double vanity, walk-in shower, bidet and a soaking tub to relax in while you soak in this tropical paradise. Butler Elite and 24-hour service included.