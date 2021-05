Mike Dewey was hired as head football coach at Rogers last week, announced by athletic director Aaron Brecek. Dewey completed his 11th season as coach at Liberty this spring, going 3-1 in the pandemic-shortened season with the Lancers. Dewey was named Northeast 2B and District 7 football coach of the year in 2016 after an 11-2 season and loss to Napavine in the State 2B championship game at the Tacoma Dome.