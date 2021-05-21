newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Another's Injury Hurt Tight End's Draft Stock

By Michael Hogan
Posted by 
AllTitans
AllTitans
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R1fWv_0a7OH38i00

If it weren’t for one thing completely out of their control, the Tennessee Titans may not have ended up with one of their undrafted free agents a couple of weeks ago.

Briley Moore, who played his graduate season at Kansas State University, had it rolling early in the 2020 season. Moore made an immediate impact with the Wildcats with 10 catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in the first two games.

At that pace, offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham believes Moore, who ultimately finished with the most receptions by a Wildcats tight end since 2012, would have had plenty more. But fifth-year starting quarterback Sylar Thompson suffered a season-ending injury in the third game of the season.

“Production for Briley ended up not staying at the same level,” Messingham said.

If it would have, Messingham said Moore would have been in a significantly better position to be drafted.

But his opinion is not based solely on the one season he coached Moore. He and Kansas State head coach Chris Kleiman have plenty of history to back that up. It goes back to their days in the Missouri Valley Conference.

They understood what Moore offered well before he arrived at Kansas State, and they didn’t hesitate to express interest when he entered the transfer portal after four seasons at the University of Northern Iowa, a rival school to North Dakota State, where Kleiman was head coach (2014-18), and Messingham was offensive coordinator (2017-18).

“As soon as it came out that Briley was looking to transfer,” Messingham said, “we were like, … ‘We would take him in a second.’”

It’s evident why.

While Moore missed all of 2019 after suffering a season-ending injury in Week 1, he was among the best tight ends in the MVC in the two seasons prior. As a sophomore in 2017, he caught the most passes by a UNI tight end in a decade (38 for 494 yards). That season included a five-catch, 100-yard performance -- the only time he had at least 100 yards in a collegiate game. In 2018, his junior season, Moore was the Panthers’ most productive receiver with 39 receptions for 536 yards and a career-high four touchdowns.

In 2020 at Kansas State, the Blue Springs, Missouri, native, had 22 catches in all for 338 yards and three touchdowns. Much of that production came in the first four games of the season (14 receptions 201 yards).

“I will tell you,” Messingham said, “he’s got really good ball skills. He easily could have been a 50-catch guy or more.”

While it’s not overwhelmingly evident, as Messingham said Moore will never blow anyone away with his speed, he has enough it to create space. He caught four passes for 40 yards or more (two each with UNI and KSU).

His longest reception came for Kansas State. On a broken play, Moore caught a pass near the sideline, stayed in bounds and sped down the boundary for a 66-yard gain, the longest reception by a tight end in program history since 2006.

“He might not be running a 4.5 (40-yard dash),” Messingham said. “… Obviously, everyone in the league runs so well, and I don’t think he’s going to take you vertical all of the time, but I do think he’s a guy who can create his own space.”

Although much will be made of what Moore does as a pass-catcher this summer, his ability to block in the Titans’ run-heavy offense in front of Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry will be imperative.

Messingham said Moore has the ability to line up in different positions, including in the backfield.

“He can do it in two capacities. He can do it as a move fullback and wing,” he said of Moore, who earned second-team Big 12 recognition this past season. “I do think he’s strong enough and has a good enough lower body and can line up as a traditional tight end.”

Titans general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel have faced many questions about the tight end positions this offseason. After the productive Jonnu Smith signed with the New England Patriots in free agency, Tennessee did not fill the void in free agency or the draft.

With the Titans, Moore will compete for a roster spot with several tight ends, including veterans Anthony Firkser and Geoff Swaim, fellow undrafted rookie Miller Foristall and others.

Messingham believes Moore could have played his way into being a draft pick if it weren’t for the quarterback shuffle that stemmed from Thomson’s Week 3 injury.

If that’s the case, perhaps the Titans had the same thoughts Messingham and Kleiman did when they saw he was available after the draft's seventh round concluded.

It might have taken more than a second for them to sign him, but it didn’t take long.

AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
85
Followers
138
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State University#American Football#Quarterback#Panthers#Offensive Coordinator#Mvc#Uni#Ksu#The New England Patriots#Thomson#Wildcats#Rookie Miller Foristall#Coach Mike Vrabel#Wing#Bounds#Veterans Anthony Firkser#North Dakota State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLtucsonpost.com

Jaguars 2021 schedule: Week-by-week breakdown

JACKSONVILLE - Senior writer John Oehser takes a week-by-week look at the Jaguars' 2021 schedule, which was announced Wednesday night by the NFL. Houston Texans (4-12, 2020 third in AFC South) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, 1 p.m., CBS. Breakdown: The opening of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era for...
NFLatozsportsnashville.com

Why it’s time for Titans fans to put the Julio Jones dream to bed

It is no secret that the Atlanta Falcons have been shopping their superstar wide receiver Julio Jones. Peter King was the first to speculate the Falcons’ pass catchers this offseason, this news naturally sent Titans fans into an absolute frenzy after King listed the Titans as potential suitors for the 32-year-old.
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

2021 NFL Win Totals: NFC North Odds After Schedule Release

2021 NFL win totals: NFC North odds after schedule release originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With the full schedule released on Wednesday and just four months until the regular season begins, PointsBet Sportsbook has released its 2021 NFL win totals for the league’s first 17-game regular season. Tom Brady...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry deserves MVP trophy but won’t win it

Let’s be frank before we say anything else in this conversation with one another. The word value must have a different definition. At least that’s the case in the NFL. There isn’t a Tennessee Titans fan in Nashville or anywhere else on Planet Earth that would tell you they’d sacrifice team success for individual accolades, but come on. You have to wonder what these guys are thinking sometimes.
NFLtennesseetitans.com

Titans Agree to Terms With 10 Undrafted Free Agents

NASHVILLE – The Titans have agreed to terms with 10 undrafted free agents. Selected third-team All-America by Pro Football Focus, second-team All-Big Ten by league coaches and media and second-team All-Big Ten by Associated Press. FB Tory Carter (LSU) Appeared in 42 games with six starts during his four years...
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans 2021 game-by-game predictions after schedule release

Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans, Frank Reich Indianapolis Colts (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) It’s always fun to predict the outcome of a Tennessee Titans game. The 2021 NFL schedules were announced on May 12th, and whether you’re a Tennessee Titans fan or a fan of the other 31 NFL franchises, there is one noticeable difference this year.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Titans Evaluate Wide Receivers On the Run

Size matters to the Tennessee Titans when it comes to their wide receivers. So does strength. And a willingness to use them for more than just receptions. It is not a coincidence that wide receivers Dez Fitzpatrick and Racey McMath, two of the Titans’ eight selections in the 2021 NFL Draft, are similar in stature. Fitzpatrick, a fourth-round pick out of Louisville, is 6-foot-2, 208 pounds, and McMath, a sixth-round selection from LSU, is 6-foot-3, 217 pounds.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Former Titan Moves To Third Team in a Year

Perhaps Kamalei Correa has found a place to stay for an extended period of time. The former Tennessee Titans linebacker signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. The two-time AFC champions will be his third different team in less than a year and his fourth in an NFL career that is now in its sixth season.
NFLBirmingham Star

Eight Titans Road Trips Offer Football, and Much More

NASHVILLE - Are you ready for some Titans football?. Well, it's time to start planning. The NFL released the 2021 schedule on Wednesday, and it's not too early to start making plans. Heck, this is one of the most exciting road schedules the Titans have had in a while, with...
NFLhoustontexans.com

How does the AFC South 2021 Schedule Stack Up? | Daily Brew

The NFL released its full slate of games for its first-ever 17-game regular season schedule. How did the rest of the AFC South shake out? Here's a quick overview of each of the Houston Texans' divisional opponents and their schedule highlights and hurdles in 2021. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS. Finished 11-5 in...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Titans Add An Experienced Running Back

The Tennessee Titans have added some experience to their running back group. Brian Hill agreed to contract terms with Tennessee on Wednesday, according to his agency, The Sports and Entertainment Group, which announced the deal on Twitter. Hill, 25, is a well-rounded four-year veteran who has spent the majority of...
NFLlastwordonsports.com

2021 Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule Breakdown: Ranking Every Game By Difficulty

The 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule flows between difficult games and winnable games, with very little room for making mistakes. While the first half has some of the less challenging matchups, the extra game in the 2021 season makes the back-half of the schedule particularly difficult. Without comfort room to have a poor season, the Steelers schedule may be one of the more difficult in the NFL. Regardless, plenty of the games promise to have plenty of excitement and close games.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Fourth-Round Pick Rashad Weaver Charged With Assault

A day before the Tennessee Titans selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, defensive end Rashad Weaver was charged with simple assault in regard to an incident in the early-morning hours of April 18 in Pittsburgh. From the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:. According to the criminal complaint, police...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Tracking The Titans' Day Three Selections

The final day of the 2021 NFL Draft is here, and Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson and company have plenty to accomplish. The Titans have made three selections thus far, and three of those players have been defensive additions, including two defensive backs, first-round pick Caleb Farley (Virginia Tech), and third-round pick Elijah Molden. In addition, the Titans drafted offensive tackle Dillon Radunz in the second round, and Georgia linebacker Monty Rice in the third.
NFLthunderboltradio.com

Tennessee Titans Schedule Includes Prime Time Games

The Tennessee Titans have released their schedule for the upcoming season. Local fans can see nine games at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, which will include Arizona, Buffalo, Kansas City, Miami, New Orleans, San Francisco, Jacksonville, Houston and Indianapolis. On the road, the Titans will face New England, Pittsburgh, Seattle, Houston,...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Sizing Up the AFC South Ahead of the 2021 Draft

The AFC South looks as if it will be more interesting in 2021 than it was in 2020. The drama will increase with this weekend’s NFL Draft given that Jacksonville has the No. 1 overall choice and Houston has no picks before the third round. Barring trades, Indianapolis (No. 21) and Tennessee (No. 22) will make their first selections in succession.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Weaver, Dupree Already Have a Working Relationship

Rashad Weaver wants to learn all he can from Bud Dupree. The Tennessee Titans’ fourth-round draft pick, a defensive end out of Pitt, already has taught his veteran teammate a little something too. Tennessee selected the No. 135 overall pick on Saturday. The choice, on the surface, provides another pass...