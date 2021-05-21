Another's Injury Hurt Tight End's Draft Stock

If it weren’t for one thing completely out of their control, the Tennessee Titans may not have ended up with one of their undrafted free agents a couple of weeks ago.

Briley Moore, who played his graduate season at Kansas State University, had it rolling early in the 2020 season. Moore made an immediate impact with the Wildcats with 10 catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in the first two games.

At that pace, offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham believes Moore, who ultimately finished with the most receptions by a Wildcats tight end since 2012, would have had plenty more. But fifth-year starting quarterback Sylar Thompson suffered a season-ending injury in the third game of the season.

“Production for Briley ended up not staying at the same level,” Messingham said.

If it would have, Messingham said Moore would have been in a significantly better position to be drafted.

But his opinion is not based solely on the one season he coached Moore. He and Kansas State head coach Chris Kleiman have plenty of history to back that up. It goes back to their days in the Missouri Valley Conference.

They understood what Moore offered well before he arrived at Kansas State, and they didn’t hesitate to express interest when he entered the transfer portal after four seasons at the University of Northern Iowa, a rival school to North Dakota State, where Kleiman was head coach (2014-18), and Messingham was offensive coordinator (2017-18).

“As soon as it came out that Briley was looking to transfer,” Messingham said, “we were like, … ‘We would take him in a second.’”

It’s evident why.

While Moore missed all of 2019 after suffering a season-ending injury in Week 1, he was among the best tight ends in the MVC in the two seasons prior. As a sophomore in 2017, he caught the most passes by a UNI tight end in a decade (38 for 494 yards). That season included a five-catch, 100-yard performance -- the only time he had at least 100 yards in a collegiate game. In 2018, his junior season, Moore was the Panthers’ most productive receiver with 39 receptions for 536 yards and a career-high four touchdowns.

In 2020 at Kansas State, the Blue Springs, Missouri, native, had 22 catches in all for 338 yards and three touchdowns. Much of that production came in the first four games of the season (14 receptions 201 yards).

“I will tell you,” Messingham said, “he’s got really good ball skills. He easily could have been a 50-catch guy or more.”

While it’s not overwhelmingly evident, as Messingham said Moore will never blow anyone away with his speed, he has enough it to create space. He caught four passes for 40 yards or more (two each with UNI and KSU).

His longest reception came for Kansas State. On a broken play, Moore caught a pass near the sideline, stayed in bounds and sped down the boundary for a 66-yard gain, the longest reception by a tight end in program history since 2006.

“He might not be running a 4.5 (40-yard dash),” Messingham said. “… Obviously, everyone in the league runs so well, and I don’t think he’s going to take you vertical all of the time, but I do think he’s a guy who can create his own space.”

Although much will be made of what Moore does as a pass-catcher this summer, his ability to block in the Titans’ run-heavy offense in front of Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry will be imperative.

Messingham said Moore has the ability to line up in different positions, including in the backfield.

“He can do it in two capacities. He can do it as a move fullback and wing,” he said of Moore, who earned second-team Big 12 recognition this past season. “I do think he’s strong enough and has a good enough lower body and can line up as a traditional tight end.”

Titans general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel have faced many questions about the tight end positions this offseason. After the productive Jonnu Smith signed with the New England Patriots in free agency, Tennessee did not fill the void in free agency or the draft.

With the Titans, Moore will compete for a roster spot with several tight ends, including veterans Anthony Firkser and Geoff Swaim, fellow undrafted rookie Miller Foristall and others.

Messingham believes Moore could have played his way into being a draft pick if it weren’t for the quarterback shuffle that stemmed from Thomson’s Week 3 injury.

If that’s the case, perhaps the Titans had the same thoughts Messingham and Kleiman did when they saw he was available after the draft's seventh round concluded.

It might have taken more than a second for them to sign him, but it didn’t take long.