Public Safety

KC FBI employee accused of storing classified documents at home

By ERIC TUCKER - Associated Press
KOMU
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Kansas City FBI employee has been indicted on charges that she stored classified documents and other national security information at home over the course of more than a decade. The Justice Department says 48-year-old Kendra Kingsbury had unauthorized possession of a broad swath of sensitive government...

www.komu.com
