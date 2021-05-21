May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.