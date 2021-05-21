Five Star Conference Returns to Dallas in September

You were handpicked to affiliate with The Corcoran Group in 2020. What does it mean to be a part of Corcoran?. It means that I now have the ability to leverage what Corcoran brings to the table. Given how quickly their affiliate network is expanding, it’s exciting to be able to lay more of a runway than I was able to when we were an independent brokerage. Joining Corcoran’s affiliate network in year one, on the ground floor, was also a big thing for us. If you look at the Phoenix landscape, there are many real estate brokerages and agents, and by affiliating with Corcoran, we’ll be able to go further, farther and higher than ever before. Last but not least, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the leadership of President and CEO Pam Liebman. She’s the type of person you want to be around.