Economy

Five Star Conference Returns to Dallas in September

By MReport
appraisalbuzz.com
 3 days ago

Industry professionals will converge on the Lone Star State as the Five Star Institute welcomes the mortgage community back for an in-person conference this fall. 2021 promises to be a big year for the appraisal profession. The coronavirus pandemic forced appraisers to quickly adapt, and we had to tackle a.

www.appraisalbuzz.com
Real Estatedsnews.com

2021 Five Star Conference Welcomes Home the Industry

Now in its 18th year, the Five Star Conference and Expo attracts leading subject-matter experts across the mortgage space and will feature hundreds of exhibitors as thousands of mortgage professionals from across the nation converge on Dallas for the event. More than just a conference, this in-person event will bring together a community of like-minded professionals working towards the common goal of building a stronger residential mortgage industry.
Phoenix, AZMySanAntonio

Client-Focused Residential Real Estate Brokerage Expands to Phoenix

Nest Realty Opens First Office West of the Mississippi to Provide A Human-Driven Approach to Home Buyers and Sellers. Nest Realty, an award-winning boutique real estate brokerage, has expanded into the Phoenix market. Local long-time real estate agent, Jono Friedland, has opened the company’s first office west of the Mississippi, with Phoenix being a prime focus as the brokerage grows.
MarketsCFO.com

Five Key Elements of a Successful Investor Pitch By the CFO

Creating a message that resonates with private equity investors or other suppliers of private capital requires more than a nice-looking PowerPoint. It means understanding the investor’s mindset. They are primarily focused on getting their original investment back (plus a return, naturally) after it’s been used to make improvements in the business. But there’s an all-too-common disconnect between CEOs absorbed by their big ideas and investors who find it frustrating that they’re expected to bet blindly on the future.
Phoenix, AZBusiness Insider

KKR Acquires Three Building Industrial Portfolio in Phoenix

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the acquisition of a three building industrial portfolio totaling approximately 419,350 square feet located in highly infill locations in Phoenix, Arizona. The Seller was a Joint Venture between PCCP, LLC and Hopewell Development LP. All three assets were built in 2020 and...
BusinessTimes Union

Wholesale Insurance Broker, Founders Professional, Ramps up Staffing with Three New Hires

Three Talented Individuals Join Growing Specialty Insurance Brokerage. On the tail of a banner year, and the increasingly complex commercial insurance market, specialty wholesale insurance broker, Founders Professional, is very excited to announce three new hires! Please join FoundersPro in welcoming three new Assistant Brokers to the FoundersPro team: Alanna Morrison, Pete Arcidiacono and Kevin Wunker.
EconomyGlobeSt.com

Greystone and MONTICELLOAM Form Healthcare Capital JV

Greystone and MONTICELLOAM are combining their senior housing and healthcare lines of business under a new joint venture that will provide capital finance products and services for the skilled nursing, assisted living, and senior housing sectors. These include first mortgage floating rate bridge loans, fixed-rate conventional term loans, mezzanine and...
Economybuckeyebusinessreview.com

Tips On How To Begin A Finance Firm

AACSB International accreditation ensures that we are offering you a high quality program which will allow you to today—but in the end provides you with the data and skills for tomorrow. Upcoming Admission occasions for our Specialized Master’s programs and Certificates. Choose Illinois Articulation Initiative programs to meet general education...
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Nevada Current

Appraisals lag home prices, crippling buyers

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada’s housing market is once again moving too fast for appraisals to keep pace with values and it’s sidelining would-be buyers who require mortgages, according to Las Vegas Realtors president Aldo Martinez.   “That’s a constant now,” says Martinez.  “They are $40,000 off, $60,000 off.  They aren’t even in the neighborhood.”  The gap between appraised and… Continue Reading Appraisals lag home prices, crippling buyers The post Appraisals lag home prices, crippling buyers appeared first on Nevada Current.
Softwarethinkrealty.com

How the Coronavirus Will Change the Real Estate Industry Going Forward

Now that the Biden Administration has lifted its mandate to wear masks in federal buildings and national parks (and recommended states do the same) for vaccinated individuals, we are starting to see a bit of light at the end of the tunnel for the collective Coronavirus nightmare that has affected the entire world for more than a year now. Things are now finally going to return to normal.
Economysaurenergy.com

Zonal Sales Manager – East

Targeting key EPC clients in the region. Appointment and supervision of distributors. Retention of distributors. Training and handling of retailers/dealers to improve performance. Making sure the product is available at maximum locations at all times. Build corporate & commercial business in the given territory by making commercial establishments like corporate...
Real Estatedallassun.com

CBRE Commences Marketing Launch to Monetize a Portion of CIBT's Real Estate Portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX:MBA)(OTCQX:MBAIF) ('CIBT' or the 'Company') is pleased to report that CBRE Limited ('CBRE'), a leading Canadian real estate brokerage and the top-ranked firm for commercial real estate investment sales globally, has formally started its marketing campaign to exclusively list for sale six highly desirable GEC® rental buildings.
Edison, NJroi-nj.com

Edison Partners leads $15M investment in MacroFab

Princeton-based investment firm Edison Partners has led a $15 million growth capital investment in an electronics manufacturing-as-a-service company, it announced Tuesday. The investment in MacroFab, based in Houston, includes a strategic investment from Altium Ltd., a publicly traded electronics design software company, Edison said in a news release. MacroFab intends to use the funds to accelerate sales and marketing of its cloud manufacturing platform for midmarket industrial, energy Internet of Things, robotics and computing businesses.
TechnologyHousing Wire

Technology for navigating secondary market challenges

Mortgage lenders selling their loans on the secondary market have likely felt the impact of liquidity issues. This is especially felt during times of market volatility like the conditions mortgage lenders faced in 2020. Other traditional challenges include pricing visibility to unapproved investors and slow turn times. While these hurdles have been accepted as industry norms, new technology is helping some lenders make these challenges a thing of the past.
Real Estateroselawgroupreporter.com

Builders holding off on final price quotes for buyers

Home buyers are already facing plenty of challenges with supplies tight and real estate prices rising across metro Phoenix. Now, the home buying process is getting a little more complicated and uncertain. Some home builders are holding off on quoting buyers’ final prices on homes as well as releasing new...
Real Estaterismedia.com

Rise to the Top With Top-Level Realtor Domains

Up Your Game With .realtor™ and .realestate Web Addresses. As the line between in-person and online engagement continues to blur, your presence on the web becomes increasingly important to your success. And nothing speaks louder about your business online than your web address. When it includes a top-level domain like .realtor™ or .realestate, you’re sending a clear and powerful message about who you are and what you do—and it helps you stand out in a crowded internet space.
Miami, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Sales boom in Miami!

MIAMI, FL, USA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — "The highest price stands at $40 million!" In recent years, luxury house sales in Miami have had a truly remarkable boom. The real. estate market has already recovered considerably from the long-ago crisis of 2008, and yet, after the crisis brought on...
Real Estaterismedia.com

Going Further, Farther and Higher

You were handpicked to affiliate with The Corcoran Group in 2020. What does it mean to be a part of Corcoran?. It means that I now have the ability to leverage what Corcoran brings to the table. Given how quickly their affiliate network is expanding, it’s exciting to be able to lay more of a runway than I was able to when we were an independent brokerage. Joining Corcoran’s affiliate network in year one, on the ground floor, was also a big thing for us. If you look at the Phoenix landscape, there are many real estate brokerages and agents, and by affiliating with Corcoran, we’ll be able to go further, farther and higher than ever before. Last but not least, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the leadership of President and CEO Pam Liebman. She’s the type of person you want to be around.
Real Estatesouthfloridaagentmagazine.com

Wesley Ulloa & Bianca Guevara

Results-driven and solution-oriented, Wesley Ulloa and Bianca Guevara of LUXE Properties are on a mission to make real estate dreams come true. Experts at finding the perfect match for first-time to luxury buyers, sellers and investors, Ulloa and Guevara make sure clients understand the value of purchasing a home in Miami and the surrounding areas from both long-term investment and lifestyle standpoints. “My clients love the hands-on approach I take when it comes to solving problems or providing them with valuable information,” says Ulloa, broker-owner of LUXE Properties. “I am able to cut through all the noise and give them the facts that they need.”