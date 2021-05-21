newsbreak-logo
Apple CEO faces tough questions about app store competition

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Apple CEO Tim Cook described the company's ironclad control over its mobile app store as the best way to serve and protect iPhone users, but he faced tough questions about competition issues from a judge Friday about allegations he oversees an illegal monopoly. The rare courtroom appearance by one of...

www.miamiherald.com
Oakland, CAPosted by
Daily Herald

Judge digs into Apple app store policies as Epic trial ends

SAN RAMON, Calif. -- The judge who will decide a case challenging Apple's stranglehold on its iPhone app store indicated on Monday she would like to promote more competition but without dismantling a commission system that reaps billions of dollars for the technology powerhouse. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers...
BusinessArs Technica

The Epic v. Apple case could hinge on the definition of the “marketplace”

After three weeks of wide-ranging (and often meandering) witness testimony and questioning, today's closing arguments in the Epic Games Inc. v. Apple Inc. trial focused on two crucial and highly technical legal questions: what is the relevant competitive market and what should the court do if Apple is found to be unfairly monopolizing that market?
Retailfinchannel.com

5 of the most underrated apps in the App Store

Mobile apps are an important feature in many of our day-to-day lives. We use applications for all kinds of tasks, including navigation, booking travel, gaming, entertainment, seeking information, communication, shopping and food delivery. On average there are around 250 million downloads made from android and iOS mobile app stores each...
Businessadexchanger.com

Tim Cook Pushes Back Against Epic Games; Xandr’s Future Is Unclear

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here. Move over Epic, it’s Tim’s turn. The Apple CEO had his say in federal court on Friday as part of a lawsuit Epic filed after its hugely popular game Fortnite was removed from the App Store last year for flouting Apple’s requirement of a 30% cut of in-game revenues. Epic is arguing that Apple runs its store as an illegal monopoly because iOS devices don’t allow alternative payment systems. Cook pushed back, saying that opening up the iPhone to rival app stores would hinder users. And (shocker) he also said Apple isn’t a monopoly. Per the Wall Street Journal, Cook emphasized Apple’s commitment to security and privacy and his belief that third-party developers with their own app stores aren’t motivated to match the level of user protection that Apple provides with its App Store. Apple faces increasing threats from lawmakers and regulators around the world who’re examining the power it has over third-party software developers. Epic isn’t the only one ripping into Apple – business mogul Barry Diller blasted the company over its App Store fees in an interview with CNBC, saying that his companies, and others like them, are “overcharged in a disgusting manner.”
Businessmediapost.com

Tim Cook Defends App Store Policies

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday defended the company's tight App Store policies, telling a federal judge that the company's rules for apps benefit consumers as well as developers. At the start of his four-hour long testimony, Cook told U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland that the...
Cell Phonesshepherdgazette.com

Android 12 options Apple ought to undertake for iOS 15

Last week at Google’s I/O developer conference, we got a more complete look at Android 12, which will make its debut this fall on the Google Pixel 6 phone. The new OS adds more security and privacy tools and is designed to make phones and tablets feel more personal by letting you customize the way it looks. Android 12 is also built to work better with other Android and Chrome devices. The announcement comes just weeks ahead of WWDC, Apple’s developer conference, where it’s likely we’ll see iOS 15, a new version of the iPhone’s operating system.
Businessprotocol.com

How Apple really works

Good morning! This Sunday, here's your five-minute guide to the best of Protocol (and the internet) from the week that was, from a number of new looks inside Apple's business to the seemingly simple reason Netflix is so dominant. Best of Protocol. Apple's Craig Federighi throws Mac security under the...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

iPad Pro M1: what app developers can do with Apple’s new chipset

The iPad Pro 2021 augments the already niche-dominating iPad Pro 2020 in several ways, including expanding the RAM up to 16GB and the storage up to 2TB, both likely attractive to the tablet power users who had favored the top-tier devices. But implementing the M1 chipset – quite literally the same silicon powering the latest MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and iMac models – could dramatically expand what the newest iPad Pros are capable of.
TechnologyThe Daily Star

Apple App Store profits look ‘disproportionate’

A federal judge on Friday grilled Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook over whether the iPhone maker's App Store profits from developers such as "Fortnite" maker Epic Games are justified and whether Apple faces any real competitive pressure to change its ways. Cook testified for more than two hours in...
Oakland, CAfreenews.live

Apple CEO testifies in Epic Games antitrust lawsuit

Tim Cook argued that the company’s policy is that users “buying an iPhone, get a full-fledged ecosystem.”. Apple CEO Tim Cook testified in an Oakland, California, court on Epic Games ‘ antitrust lawsuit against his corporation. The Associated Press reported this. The plaintiff’s representative accused the App Store of not...