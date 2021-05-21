Grand Luxe Family Rooms

Avista Grande, located at stunning Karon Beach, is the ideal spot for a beautiful beach getaway. We loved the stylish and modern hotel boasting a vast, chic swimming pool, luxurious rooms complete with spacious private terraces and five star facilities and service throughout the property. The staff went out of their way to ensure our family felt instantly welcome, incorporating complimentary children’s amenities and cute bedding, as well as catering to their specific requests at every meal. We loved spending our days at the fun pool, and fully enjoyed an indulgent afternoon tea after a day of swimming. Sunsets were spectacular each evening at Karon Beach and we made full use of the gym, kids club, and games room. Dining options included Portosino, the delicious casual all-day-dining venue with vibrant breakfast buffets each morning, and casual lunches with Thai and Western fare and child friendly pizzas for the kids. We loved the stylish and sophisticated venue with window booths overlooking the stunning resort pool and friendly service throughout the day. Step into a unique and romantic dining experience at the resorts other dining destination, Sizzle on Water. Sizzle on Water allows guests to dine with their tables set within the fountains and pool of the resort. The gourmet menu featuring indulgent steaks, mouthwatering seafood, and decadent desserts. We highly recommend the Chef's 3 Course Set Menu with the New Zealand Lamb Chops and Wild Atlantic Dijon Salmon being our favourites. You are ideally located for exploring all of Phukets sights and local eats from the resort’s front step and will love returning to the five star sanctuary of Avista Grande after a day out. A great choice for families, friends, or couples looking for sophisticated luxury and impeccable service at one of Phuket’s most popular beaches.