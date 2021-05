(Updates with U.S. market data) * Eyes on U.S. inflation, Fed speakers for tapering clues. * Bitcoin jumps more than 10%, ether more than 16%. NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Global equities gained on Monday while the dollar traded near four-month lows against major currencies as investors eye upcoming U.S. inflation readings for guidance on monetary policy. Market participants were gearing up for the U.S. personal consumption data on Thursday, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, and a potential tapering of asset purchases in the face of strong economic data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury dipped to one-week lows, while safe-haven gold inched higher.