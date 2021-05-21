newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henry County, GA

Henry Arts Alliance offering youth Arts Camp

By Seth Jackson
henrycountytimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is now open for Henry Arts Alliance Arts Camp. The five day camp will be held at McDonough Presbyterian Church. This year’s camp will have some changes to ensure the health and safety of all campers and staff. They will be meeting in smaller groups. There will not be a final performance at the Performing Arts Center, as in the past. Masks will be required for campers, coaches, Masters and Adults picking up at the end of the day. All campers must bring their own snack and water bottle.

www.henrycountytimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcdonough, GA
County
Henry County, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Day Camp#Performing Arts#The Masters#Campers#Adults
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Locust Grove, GAHenry County Daily Herald

Movie Night Under the Stars set for May 22

McDONOUGH – Pack a picnic and spread out a blanket for Movie Night Under the Stars hosted by Henry County Parks and Recreation, to be held at Warren Holder Park in Locust Grove on May 22. The whole family will enjoy the kid-friendly movie “The Croods: A New Age” under...
Cobb County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

4-H’ers compete at Area Poultry Judging Competition

Eight 4-H’ers from Cobb County tested their poultry knowledge on April 15 at the Area 4-H Poultry Judging Competition held in Henry County. At the competition, all contestants judged two classes of live birds for egg production and gave oral reasons for their selections on one class. In addition, they judged carcasses and ready to cook products for meat quality, candled eggs to determine freshness and grade, and judged eggs for exterior and broken-out quality.
Mcdonough, GAhenrycountytimes.com

Local author seeks to inspire and entertain kids

Annette Smith said her goal is for her books to be a child’s favorite ones to read, and to enhance a young person’s learning experience. “I want my stories to inspire your children to become creative and allow their imaginations to run as far as it will take them,” she said.
Henry County, GAHenry County Daily Herald

Henry Bicentennial Committee meets to discuss upcoming events

McDONOUGH — The Henry County Bicentennial Steering Committee met May 6 to discuss final details for the kick-off event for Henry County’s 200th anniversary — a Day of Service event — along with proposing ideas for future events to be planned throughout the year. A Stars and Stripes steak cook-off...
Mcdonough, GAHenry County Daily Herald

Henry County Stormwater to host Rain Barrel Workshop

McDONOUGH — The Henry County Stormwater Department is hosting its Make-and-Take Rain Barrel Workshops on May 27 and June 10, each from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Stormwater Management Office in McDonough. The workshops focus on rainwater harvesting, managing stormwater at its source and using it for outdoor chores...