Henry Arts Alliance offering youth Arts Camp

Registration is now open for Henry Arts Alliance Arts Camp. The five day camp will be held at McDonough Presbyterian Church. This year’s camp will have some changes to ensure the health and safety of all campers and staff. They will be meeting in smaller groups. There will not be a final performance at the Performing Arts Center, as in the past. Masks will be required for campers, coaches, Masters and Adults picking up at the end of the day. All campers must bring their own snack and water bottle.