Congress & Courts

Bill Seeks to Provide Legal Certainty for ESG Factors

By Ted Godbout
napa-net.org
 5 days ago

Legislation has been introduced in both the House and Senate that seeks to provide legal certainty to 401(k) plans that choose to consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in their investment decisions or offer ESG investment options. The Financial Factors in Selecting Retirement Plan Investment Act was introduced May...

