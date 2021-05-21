2021 Defeat Of Jesse James Days Celebration To Be As “Close To Capacity As Possible”
While there was some doubt as to what the Defeat of Jesse James Day would look like in Northfield this September, after the announcement from the committee yesterday, it seems like it will be as close to normal as one can expect thanks to an easing of restrictions from Governor Walz on capacity limits for events. The Defeat of Jesse James Days' announcement states that "the committee remains committed to hosting a safe celebration for all and will continue ahead with plans".krforadio.com