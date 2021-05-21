What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in June 2021
Netflix is giving subscribers plenty to look forward to this June as their library adds several new titles as well as returning hits. Among the lineup are fan favorites Lupin and Elite which return for Seasons 2 and 4 respectively. Meanwhile, new titles viewers can keep an eye out for are Sarah Shahi‘s Sex/Life and the fantasy drama Sweet Tooth. Below, we’re rounding up all of the titles coming and going from the streamer this June.www.fox28spokane.com