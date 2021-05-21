Jason Zucker rekindled his scoring spark in reunion with Evgeni Malkin. Now can he sustain it?

There is no getting around the fact the Penguins laid an egg yesterday against the Flyers. Even when they scored twice after trailing 4-0 they still managed to lose the third period to the Flyers 3-2. It was an underwhelming performance. And you know what? It’s fine. The game really doesn’t mean anything. The Penguins are going to the playoffs. It is just a matter of who they will play. Even if they won out to close the season it wouldn’t guarantee a favorable matchup.