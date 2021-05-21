Jason Zucker rekindled his scoring spark in reunion with Evgeni Malkin. Now can he sustain it?
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Of all the people thrilled to see Evgeni Malkin back in the postseason lineup, Jason Zucker surely placed near the top of the list. The fast and fiery winger essentially played fourth-line minutes alongside center Freddy Gaudreau during Game 1 and Game 2 against the New York Islanders. But with Malkin’s anticipated debut in Thursday’s 5-4 win, Zucker earned a significant promotion into the prominent scoring-line role.www.post-gazette.com