Memorial Day celebration planned at Fort Steuben, Summer Concert Series to kick off

For more than 40 years, Fort Steuben Burial Estates, located at 801 Canton Road, Wintersville, has welcomed children to participate in the longtime Easter egg hunt tradition that sadly, noted Toni Madden, family service, Fort Steuben Burial Estates, was unable to happen in 2020 or this Easter because of pandemic circumstances. But an alternative approach this year helped make Easter something special as Fort Steuben Burial Estates partnered with the Jefferson County Department of Jobs and Family Services, Children Services Division, to provide more than 20 Easter baskets to children who the agency recognized as in need. Madden, left, presented those Easter baskets to Kim Thrower, placement unit supervisor. The baskets and contents were made possible through the generosity of the village of Wintersville and numerous businesses. “We are humbled that the community thinks of the children here in Jefferson County, who otherwise might not have had the opportunity to receive such a gift. The Easter baskets were a blessing to so many children,” noted Tracey Dailey, adoption coordinator. “It is so nice to know that others look out for the families and children we serve, even in these trying times when little things like a traditional Easter egg hunt isn’t possible, we can think outside the box and still give joy to children.” Madden said it the holiday event is hoped to make a return for Easter 2022.