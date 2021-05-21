newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Steubenville, OH

Memorial Day celebration planned at Fort Steuben, Summer Concert Series to kick off

By Alex Taylor
WTOV 9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEUBENVILLE, Ohio — As the American flag flies over Fort Steuben, we are just 10 days away from a memorial and celebration of our freedom -- and the lives lost to protect it. "Stop and remember and remember what is the definition? And what does it really mean? And know...

www.wtov9.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Steubenville, OH
Government
City
Steubenville, OH
Steubenville, OH
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#American Flag#Gathering#Jack#Stand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Country
Vietnam
Related
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

Fort’s summer program returns

STEUBENVILLE — Applications for the 2021 Hands-On-History at Historic Fort Steuben are now being accepted. This annual summer youth educational program for pupils in fourth through sixth grades allows them to participate in activities that present life in the early Ohio Valley. “This is an opportunity for youngsters to learn...
Wintersville, OHheraldstaronline.com

Wintersville Woman’s Club to meet Thursday at St. Florian

WINTERSVILLE — The Wintersville Woman’s Club members will meet for their luncheon and business meeting Thursday at St. Florian Event Center, where they’ll induct new members and hear an update on work and events happening at Beatty Park in Steubenville’s South End. The program will be presented by Flora VerStraten-Merrin,...
Richmond, OHWTOV 9

Ceremony held for Revolutionary War Veteran

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH---The descendants of a Revolutionary War soldier gathered outside of Richmond today for a special ceremony. A soldier and true patriot received his just due today in Mount Tabor cemetery in Jefferson County. Jonas Groves was a revolutionary war soldier and his family found him nearly 200 years...
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

A century of ‘Service Above Self’

STEUBENVILLE — The names William J. Alexander Sr., John Belknap, Fred Clarke, Guy Jacobs, Charles Simeral and Harry Welday may not ring familiar to most people, but they’re important in the life of the Rotary Club of Steubenville. The visionaries were among the 25 charter members who laid the foundation...
Wellsburg, WVheraldstaronline.com

Dream Big Music performing swing dance concert, jazz workshops

WELLSBURG — The Wellsburg-based Dream Big Music, a nonprofit organization that began in 2016 by offering free percussion lessons in the 4th Ward park of Wellsburg, has been awarded a grant to offer live concerts and jazz workshops. Since its beginning, the organization has grown and offers free in-person and...
Steubenville, OHWTOV 9

Steubenville's Pocket Park a hidden gem

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville’s Pocket Park, located along Market Street, continues to bloom. The park is neatly tucked into a cozy lot, so many drivers might not know it exists. The former home of a drug store, it’s looking good these days thanks to volunteers – many representing Historic Fort...
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

Annual Chamber golf classic upcoming

STEUBENVILLE — It’s an event that dates back more than 30 years, and it’s one of the biggest fundraisers held by the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce. The annual golf classic is a tradition that brings together golfers, volunteers, staff and chamber members and their employees each spring for a day of food, drink and friendly competition. This year’s outing will be held Tuesday at the Steubenville Country Club. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., with a shotgun start set for 10 a.m.
Steubenville, OHWeirton Daily Times

Commemorating a centennial

STEUBENVILLE — The Fort Steuben Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met May 8 at Historic Fort Steuben where the dedication of a commemorative bench donated to the fort in honor of the group’s centennial was conducted. Regent Vickie Joseph extended the welcome, and Chaplain Nancy Courtney gave...
Steubenville, OHWeirton Daily Times

RISE CommUNITY Youth Group fundraiser May 22

STEUBENVILLE — The RISE CommUNITY Youth Group, established in 2017 to reach youth and make a positive impact on their lives and the community, will be holding its annual breakfast fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon on May 22 at the Sycamore Youth Center, 301 N. Fourth St. The menu...
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

Blessing the rigs

Trinity Health System held a “Blessing of the Rigs” event Thursday evening at the carnival at the Fort Steuben Mall. The ceremony included a prayer from Trinity Missions Liaison and Director of Education and Training Kathie Pasquarella. It was Healthcare Hero/First Responder appreciation night at the carnival.
Wintersville, OHheraldstaronline.com

Community news from around the area

WINTERSVILLE — The American Legion Riders of Stevens-Christian Memorial Post 557 in Wintersville will hold their seventh-annual Memorial Brick Run on Saturday, and a special part of that will be a presence by representatives of the Tri-State Young Marines who have sponsored an honor bus to help transport veterans to the event.
Wintersville, OHWeirton Daily Times

Partnering for a holiday blessing

For more than 40 years, Fort Steuben Burial Estates, located at 801 Canton Road, Wintersville, has welcomed children to participate in the longtime Easter egg hunt tradition that sadly, noted Toni Madden, family service, Fort Steuben Burial Estates, was unable to happen in 2020 or this Easter because of pandemic circumstances. But an alternative approach this year helped make Easter something special as Fort Steuben Burial Estates partnered with the Jefferson County Department of Jobs and Family Services, Children Services Division, to provide more than 20 Easter baskets to children who the agency recognized as in need. Madden, left, presented those Easter baskets to Kim Thrower, placement unit supervisor. The baskets and contents were made possible through the generosity of the village of Wintersville and numerous businesses. “We are humbled that the community thinks of the children here in Jefferson County, who otherwise might not have had the opportunity to receive such a gift. The Easter baskets were a blessing to so many children,” noted Tracey Dailey, adoption coordinator. “It is so nice to know that others look out for the families and children we serve, even in these trying times when little things like a traditional Easter egg hunt isn’t possible, we can think outside the box and still give joy to children.” Madden said it the holiday event is hoped to make a return for Easter 2022.
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

Market Street Mile returns following pandemic hiatus

STEUBENVILLE — After a year (and more) of cancellations and closures, the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Market Street Mile. The event will open at 5 p.m. Tuesday and run and through Oct. 31. Two sponsors are on board this year, chamber officials explained. Capital Recovery...
Mingo Junction, OHWeirton Daily Times

Mingo Woman’s Club welcomes director of A Caring Place

MINGO JUNCTION — The GFWC Woman’s Club of Mingo held its April meeting at Bay Six’s conference room on Commercial Street in Mingo Junction. President Sharon Cole-Isner gave the welcome. The opening prayer was given by Roetta Lewis, Kathy Maguschak led the Club Collect and Shelly Bateman led the members in the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag.
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

Library offering Story Hour kits

STEUBENVILLE — The Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County announces the following programs and activities happening at its various locations:. Children: Stop in the library anytime on Tuesday to pick up a Star Wars Day take-home craft. With Mother’s Day approaching, children can stop in the library on Thursday...