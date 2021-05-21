newsbreak-logo
Apple CEO faces tough questions about app store competition

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple CEO Tim Cook described the company's ironclad control over its mobile app store as the best way to serve and protect iPhone users, but he faced tough questions about competition issues from a judge Friday about allegations he oversees an illegal monopoly. The rare...

