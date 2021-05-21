Apple CEO faces tough questions about app store competition

Tim cook said that the app store is like a feature and all developers manage at the same level they work for privacy, security, and quality, and rules apply to everyone. Just like we know that this product has huge demand in the world and one hundred million users use it currently so it is important that how the features are working and how we paid for any apps that is an important thing when you are an iPhone user or Apple customer. And I think this is a beautiful product and they have a great experience. Tim cook said that it is not a monopoly like others, 84% of apps totally free, and the remaining 16% pay for specific subscriptions. Epic said that this is a monopoly and also that take a commission for a gaming console but things are how Tim cook handle these things, we all know that Apple’s biggest success during Cook’s regains.