Carolina Beach, NC

No charges filed after pedestrian hit and killed on Carolina Beach Road

By WWAY News
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian was hit and killed early Friday morning on Carolina Beach Road near Silver Lake Baptist Church. According to the NC Stat Highway Patrol, it happened just after midnight. A man was walking on Carolina Bach Road when a car hit him. The...

www.wwaytv3.com
