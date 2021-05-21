Keepin’ It Country: 20 Old-School Alan Jackson Live Shots [PICTURES]

Alan Jackson made headlines recently with his comments about the state of modern country music, stating that "country music is gone -- and it's not coming back." "It's like the 1980s again," Jackson said. "I'm 62 years old; I'm not some 30-year-old stud. It's not the same, but somebody has to bring it back, because it's not just people in their 50s, it's people in their 20s, too. All the kids and young people around my house? The older they've got, the more hardcore and traditional what they've leaned into has become. It's not old-school, it's the real school. And I'm kinda pissed off ... about what's happened to the format, or whatever they wanna call it."