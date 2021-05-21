newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Keepin’ It Country: 20 Old-School Alan Jackson Live Shots [PICTURES]

By Angela Stefano
Posted by 
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson has been performing live since starting a band after high school -- though, now, he's performing on much bigger stages. Jackson signed his first record deal in June of 1989, and while his debut single failed to chart, his first album, Here in the Real World, spawned four Top 5 singles -- including the No. 1 "I'd Love You All Over Again" -- and launched Jackson into life as a country star.

koel.com
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Jackson
Person
Jay Leno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Star#Live Theatre#Show Time#The Real World#Cbgb#Jackson Onstage#Famer Alan Jackson#Pictures#Love#Beacon Theatre#Tours#Early Years
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Newnan, GAfox5atlanta.com

Alan Jackson to headline Coweta County tornado benefit concert

NEWNAN, Ga. - A prominent Newnan, Georgia, native is doing what he can to help his hometown. Alan Jackson will be the headliner for a benefit concert in Newnan on June 26 at the Newnan's Coweta County Fairgrounds, the place where volunteers collected thousands of supplies for victims of an EF-4 tornado.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson: Meet the Country Icon’s Three Daughters

If you happen to be a big Alan Jackson fan, then more than likely you know the popular song “Drive”. Its moving lyrics describe a story about how vehicles play a huge role in making memories for children until they’re adults. Maybe what you didn’t know was the music video happened to feature his and wife Denise’s three young daughters.
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

Randy Travis Responds to Alan Jackson's Comments: 'There's Still [Country Artists] Doing it Like We Did it'

Alan Jackson made headlines recently with his comments about the state of modern country music, stating that "country music is gone -- and it's not coming back." "It's like the 1980s again," Jackson said. "I'm 62 years old; I'm not some 30-year-old stud. It's not the same, but somebody has to bring it back, because it's not just people in their 50s, it's people in their 20s, too. All the kids and young people around my house? The older they've got, the more hardcore and traditional what they've leaned into has become. It's not old-school, it's the real school. And I'm kinda pissed off ... about what's happened to the format, or whatever they wanna call it."
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Alan Jackson: From the Mailroom to Superstardom

Alan Jackson has been “keeping it country” for more than 30 years, and he shows no signs of letting up on that path. Signifying that you can’t pull the stops on a hard working country man, Jackson is back at it, releasing his first new studio album in six years on May 14th. And like the tall, lanky star himself, the album, titled Where Have You Gone, comes in a big package, loaded with 21 songs, 15 of those from his own pen.
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson Speaks Out About the Tragic Passing of His Son-in-Law

Country legend Alan Jackson finally opens up about the unfortunate passing of his son-in-law. Back in 2018, Ben Selecman, the husband of Alan Jackson’s oldest daughter, Mattie, tragically died. Upon helping a woman onto a boat in West Palm Beach, Florida, he slipped and fell on his head. The devastating blow was enough to kill him. Selecman was only 28 at the time.
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1933, Jimmie Rodgers, who was suffering from tuberculosis, died of a massive hemorrhage at New York’s Taft Hotel. Nicknamed the Singing Brakeman, he had become country music’s first superstar, and, in 1961, the first person inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Today in 1948, Hank and...