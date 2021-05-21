Purdue to welcome largest incoming class this fall

Several of Tennessee's players are currently on campus, and the remaining players will start trickling back in over the next week. After June 1st, pre-season work goes into full swing, with likely only a break for the July 4th holiday. Josh Heupel & Co. have added key additions through the transfer portal, and they could take more, as players have from now to June 30th to declare to play for a team. This article is based on what the Vols have brought in through May 24th, as we make a case for which transfer will have the most significant impact this fall.