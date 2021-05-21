newsbreak-logo
Purdue to welcome largest incoming class this fall

By Purdue News Service
inwhitleycounty.com
 3 days ago

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University said Thursday it expects to welcome its largest-ever incoming class for the fall of 2021, setting a record for the second year in a row. More than 10,000 freshmen, which would be the largest class in any Big Ten school since at least 2005, are expected to arrive on campus for in-person learning this fall, with increases of both Indiana and out-of-state residents. The figure exceeds the fall 2020 incoming class by nearly 1,200 students and is the fourth time in the past five years that Purdue has seen a record freshman class.

