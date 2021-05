Rescue workers speak to a man Friday afternoon who was just involved in a one-vehicle rollover accident on Fredonia Stockton Road, near the Hahn Road intersection around 2:30 p.m. The man suffered facial injuries but appeared conscious as he was pulled out of the vehicle. He was stretchered over to a Fredonia Fire and Rescue vehicle which took him to Brooks Memorial Hospital for treatment. Fredonia Fire Department and New York State Police responded. National Grid workers also showed up to assess the scene, as a utility pole was sheared off in the crash.