Lana is a six-year-spayed brown and black German shepherd thgat came to the Palmdale Animal Care Center as a stray on May 6. She was shy at first, unsure of her surroundings, but was allowing to be handled. She was easy to leash and knows how to walk on leash as well. During her time at the play yard, she has shown a gentle and dainty play style. She was tolerant and non-reactive of other dogs in the yard. Lana loves to solicit attention and affection with her handlers loving some pettings and body rubs. She loves being around people and enjoys their company. Lana is recommended to be a home with middle school-aged children or older as well as required to be in a home with calm dogs. Send an email to the center at Palmdale@animalcare.lacounty.gov to meet Lana.