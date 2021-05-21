newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Top 4 Digital Brand Threats

By Jessica Ellis
securityboulevard.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThreat actors routinely impersonate brands as part of their attacks. Brand abuse can occur anywhere online, and impersonating a reputable company automatically gives credibility to a threat that might otherwise be instantly identified as suspicious. Because brand impersonation is so broadly used across the threat landscape, security teams need to have complete visibility into the top brand threats targeting their organization. They also need efficient workflows that extract actionable intelligence from potential brand threats.

securityboulevard.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Banking#Brand Protection#Digital Technology#Digital Media#Content Brand#Digital Data#Digital Channels#Tld Zone Files#Social Media Digital#Trojans#Security Bloggers Network#Digital Brand Threats#Potential Brand Threats#Digital Brands#Digital Brand Abuse#Brand Intelligence#Relevant Threats#Mobile Threat Actors#Brand References#Domains Threat Actors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Mobile Apps
Related
Retailfoodlogistics.com

How Data Capture and Reporting Capabilities Give CPG Brands Path to Revenue Growth

Convenience stores have notoriously been data deserts for consumer packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers. The best information c-stores have historically been able to offer CPG distributors and manufacturers is weekly sales data by region not at the store level. As a result, c-stores haven’t been at the forefront of CPG brand strategies.
Economyt2conline.com

4 Tips to Design Great Custom Flags

The most important thing for every entrepreneur is the promotion and advertisement of their company’s image and voice. However, many business owners think that digital marketing methods will provide them extraordinary benefits. Although this is true for some cases, digital marketing is very expensive. Additionally, they expire if you stop paying the fees.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Eye These Top Elements To Help Master Your Cannabis Marketing Strategy

This article by Masters of Cannabis Marketing was originally published on The Bluntness, and appears here with permission. Column by Lance Lambert, VP of Marketing, GreenBroz Inc. The challenges are greater than ever for today’s cannabis marketers to navigate the evolving landscape of platforms, regulations, and consumer trends while providing...
Internetinfluencive.com

7 Key Points Of Using Digital Technology In Marketing Services For Success

Digital advertising services help you improve your organization online via search, social media platforms, and also paid networks. Unlike standard methods such as print media or television digital advertising and marketing solutions just concentrate on electronic channels utilizing data. A lot of great electronic advertising and marketing platforms like Digital...
EconomyCoinTelegraph

The future of digital customer experience

We are organizing the “Future of Digital Customer Experience webinar” on May 24, 2021, at 15:00 BST/10:00 ET to understand how digital transformation impacts the future of customer experience and what steps companies can take to better their customer experience. In this new digital era, companies need to customize their...
MakeupPosted by
WWD

Tribe Dynamics’ Top Brands, Influencers

In spite of sluggish sales of color cosmetics, makeup brands are still dominating influencer marketing. New data from Tribe Dynamics, which tracks the top brands garnering earned media value, shows that the top 10 thus far this year are all focused on makeup. Despite the proliferation of TikTok, Instagram and YouTube remained the most profitable channels.
TechnologyMySanAntonio

The Top Cybersecurity Companies, According to DesignRush [May 2021]

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. The COVID crisis has shifted businesses online as they sought new channels to engage their audiences during lockdowns. This mass migration was promptly followed by a dramatic spike in cyber-attacks worldwide with some sources reporting a 667% increase in email phishing alone in 2020.
Softwaremartechseries.com

HubSpot Selects ApostleTech as Advanced Implementation Certified Partner

ApostleTech recently made the shortlist of HubSpot’s Advanced Implementation certified partners to work with the marketing software provider on its expansion of CRM offerings. HubSpot, is a leading growth platform, known for its inbound sales and marketing capabilities and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions. HubSpot uses this advanced certification to recognize and verify members of the agency partner community that specialize in highly complex CRM implementations, software integrations, and migrations. This makes it easier for customers to connect with the right partner.
Businessmartechseries.com

Demand Science Acquires TrustedOut, Adding AI-Powered, B2B Content and Data Intelligence to Its Global Revenue Intelligence Platform

TrustedOut Is the Fifth Acquisition for Demand Science Over the Past Seven Months to Further Complement Its 100% Year-Over-Year Organic Revenue Growth. Demand Science, providing a Global Revenue Intelligence Platform with a data-centric, innovative B2B product and solution set that delivers growth for over a thousand of the world’s largest software, technology and B2B services companies, today announced the acquisition of TrustedOut, SAS, a content intelligence platform utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to enable global, content and data aggregation. Based in Paris, France, TrustedOut adds leading edge intent, content, and market intelligence technology to further augment and differentiate the Demand Science solution suite. TrustedOut will enhance Demand Science’s demand, data, content and analytics capabilities across its platform through fresh firmographic data, media-validated profiles, and AI-based predictive intent.
Internetgisuser.com

5 reasons to add the Print of Demand (POD) approach to your e-Commerce strategy

Print on Demand (POD) is an order fulfillment method where items are printed as soon as a product purchased. POD gives an opportunity to create custom designs for various products and sell them under your own brand. It happens by the method of uploading a picture/ text of your client and printing of your company. The design process can be automated or handmade, it depends on the concept of your business.
Small Businesscascadebusnews.com

Should Small Businesses Pursue SEO In 2021: 7 Factors To Consider

With new technologies, the business landscape is evolving, and new trends are also changing the way customers buy products or services. In this digital world, it’s crucial for every business to have its online presence. Almost every potential customer first looks for information on the internet before making a purchase.
Businessadexchanger.com

Mobvista Acquired One Of The Companies That Made The China Advertising ID

One of the companies that created the technical specifications for the China Advertising ID (CAID) was acquired last month by Chinese mobile ad tech company Mobvista. One can think of Reyun, which helped developed the code for CAID on behalf of the state-backed China Advertising Association (and whose name in Chinese – 热云数据 – roughly translates to “Hot Cloud Data”), as the equivalent of third-party mobile measurement firm Adjust, but specifically focused on the China market.
Economyenterprisetalk.com

Effective Metrics for Measuring Success of Digital Transformation in 2021

Businesses pursuing digitization require a fully engaged leader to take control and drive real performance gains from their digital investments. This means prioritizing scalable initiatives that can boost the organization’s performance significantly; focusing on fast, minimally viable results that can be improved over time; and, most importantly, monitoring and tracking the value creation and impact of Digital Transformation.
InternetTechCrunch

5 predictions for the future of e-commerce

But what we found was shocking: The U.S. was only approximately 8% penetrated — only 8% for arguably the most advanced economy in the world!. We’ve had a close eye on the rate of e-commerce penetration globally ever since. Despite e-commerce growth skyrocketing over the past year, the reality is the U.S. has still only reached an e-commerce penetration rate of around 17%. During the last 18 months, we’ve closed the gap to South Korea and China’s e-commerce penetration of more than 25%, but there is still much progress to be made.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

How to Build a Modern Data Stack for Free

A simple guide for startup founders with no engineering team. Companies of all sizes work with data, from large enterprises to early-stage startups. Businesses from all industries, whether in retail, finance, or education, share a common analytics challenge: How to best understand the market for their products? In a world where economists have called data the most valuable resource of the digital economy, those that unlock the value of data will leap ahead of the competition.
Internetvoguebusiness.com

Snapchat boosts AR try-on tools: Farfetch, Prada dive in

A year after it first experimented with augmented reality shoe try-on, Snap Inc. is adding more virtual try-on and AR shopping features as it races to lure fashion and beauty brands selling online away from Instagram and Facebook. Farfetch and Prada are pouncing. Snapchat users will now be able to...
Retailhawaiitelegraph.com

Okiano: Transforming the World of Digital Advertising

'Okiano helps online shop owners drive high-quality traffic of interested shoppers to their online stores by automating, optimizing, and simplifying the entire digital publishing process.'. RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Okiano is an Ecommerce PPC Management & digital advertising agency with a team of innovative...