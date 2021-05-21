Top 4 Digital Brand Threats
Threat actors routinely impersonate brands as part of their attacks. Brand abuse can occur anywhere online, and impersonating a reputable company automatically gives credibility to a threat that might otherwise be instantly identified as suspicious. Because brand impersonation is so broadly used across the threat landscape, security teams need to have complete visibility into the top brand threats targeting their organization. They also need efficient workflows that extract actionable intelligence from potential brand threats.securityboulevard.com