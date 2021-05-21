newsbreak-logo
Graham, TX

TPWD grant decisions coming Thursday for city

By editor@grahamleader.com
Graham Leader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraham on recommended list for TPWD grant approval for park improvement, trail projects. The commission for Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will make the determination Thursday if the city of Graham receives funding for a proposed park improvement grant and recreational trails grant. The city is listed on the agenda for the TPWD meeting for both grants as being recommended for approval.

www.grahamleader.com
