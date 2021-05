The Berkley Sick Fish swimbait has been out for nearly a decade now but it's one of those baits that just slipped through the cracks on me. I intended to try it when I first saw it years ago, mostly because I was a bit taken aback by its design. At the time this bait came out, the single swimmer was on the craze. Everyone was rushing to come out with a swimbait and frankly a lot of them looked rather similar.