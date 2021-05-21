newsbreak-logo
San Diego's Manny Machado resting on Friday

By Matt Lo
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is out of Friday's starting lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Machado will receive a breather after Ha-seong Kim was named San Diego's starting third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 130 batted ball this season, Machado has produced a 10% barrel rate and a...

