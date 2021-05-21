A Weighted Robe Exists, And It’s Like an At-Home Spa Day

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Ever since I got my first weighted blanket a few years ago, I’ve evangelized them to anyone who will listen. And I’m not the only one who’s obsessed with their anxiety-reducing and sleep-inducing properties (there’s quite a bit of research on how weighted blankets can reduce the stress hormone cortisol and boost sleep hormones serotonin and melatonin, making it easier to calm down and drift off). These days, you can grab a weighted blanket from almost anywhere (or make one yourself!), at a variety of price points, for hot sleepers, for kids, and for dogs — there was even a pizza-themed collab.