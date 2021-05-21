newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

A Weighted Robe Exists, And It’s Like an At-Home Spa Day

By Tara Bellucci
Apartment Therapy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Ever since I got my first weighted blanket a few years ago, I’ve evangelized them to anyone who will listen. And I’m not the only one who’s obsessed with their anxiety-reducing and sleep-inducing properties (there’s quite a bit of research on how weighted blankets can reduce the stress hormone cortisol and boost sleep hormones serotonin and melatonin, making it easier to calm down and drift off). These days, you can grab a weighted blanket from almost anywhere (or make one yourself!), at a variety of price points, for hot sleepers, for kids, and for dogs — there was even a pizza-themed collab.

www.apartmenttherapy.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress Hormone#Robes#Collar#Massage Therapy#Pure Water#Pure Love#Deep Sleep#Gravity#Apartment Therapy#Weighted Blankets#Pillows#Eye Masks#Fabric#Fleece#Warm Water#Calming Effects#Kids#Astrology Memes#Market#Price Points
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
Related
WalmartDaily News-Record

‘Ageless Wonder’ Asserts, There’s No Place Like ‘The Home’

The older (and more, ahem, mature) I get, the more I acknowledge that life in the fast lane — thank you, Eagles — might be hazardous to your health. Some term the “golden years” the “new 40,” but 9 p.m. is now the new midnight, one more reason I usually fall asleep before the 11 o’clock news or “Tonight” show hit the airwaves.
Lifestylewilsonpost.com

There likely is a home remedy for everything

This time of year always takes me wandering down the hallways of my memory to summer time and my boyhood days in the Brim Hollow. When I go back there, the first thing I think of is speckled butter beans. That thought finds me in my Granny Lena’s garden where...
Skin Caregoodhousekeeping.com

11 Best Neck Creams to Firm Skin, According to Skincare Pros

You already know wearing moisturizer and SPF daily on your face is important for keeping skin healthy and youthful, but sun and environmental damage can affect other parts of your body, too — like your neck. The skin on your neck is 50% thinner than that on your face and more prone to lines and looseness. And daily habits can have an effect, too: Laxity of the neck skin is happening earlier than ever thanks to "tech neck" from looking at our phones repeatedly, says Dendy Engelman, M.D., a dermatologist in New York City.
Apparelfavecrafts.com

On A Roll T-shirt Free Sewing Pattern

"It's time for a wardrobe basic and a shirt you'll want to sew time and time again. Out with the ball gowns, and in with the real clothes for real women! This is one where you can sew what you actually wear everyday. The instructions for this t-shirt include instructions on picking stitches and finishes for use with knit fabrics. There are no complicated darts or zippers and the wide roll neck makes it easy to get a good finish. There is a tutorial video which will take you through everything."
Lifestyleglamourmagazine.co.uk

23 best summer candles so even if you're stuck in the UK, your home will smell like a tropical paradise

Freelance journalist, writing about all things lifestyle and beauty. Big fan of pasta, cheese, chunky black boots and a bright lipstick. While a beach holiday feels like a distant dream and the constant thunderstorms are ruining many of our social plans, we're determined to make summer 2021 a good one, especially after a pandemic that's wreaked havoc. One way to instantly transport yourself to a tropical island is through scent, which is exactly why a summer candle is a perfect pick-me-up.
ShoppingPosted by
People

Over 79,000 Shoppers Love These ‘Hotel-Quality’ Pillows — and You Can Get 2 for Only $32 Today

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. There's just something about a hotel bed that makes you snooze a little better and wake up more rejuvenated. But you don't have to book a resort trip to get that same well-rested experience. Introduce a bit of luxury to your own bed with the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows — you can get a set of two on sale for just $32 during the PEOPLE Shopping Event, going on right now.
Skin Caregetthegloss.com

Omorovicza’s Queen of Hungary Evening Mist is your new pre-pillow skincare step for dreamy, balanced skin

With magnesium, lavender and CBD, bedtime just got a lot more blissful. Any facial mist fans are sure to have tried Omorovicza’s crème de la crème of facial spritzes, Queen of Hungary face mist. Made from Hungarian thermal waters, it feels like a cold, refreshing drink of water for your face. Lovers of the luxe spray will be pleased to know Omorovicza is launching a nighttime edition of the spritz, named Queen of Hungary Evening Mist, £55.
Skin Carefashionisers.com

5 Press On Nail Brands That Actually Stick

Press-on nails are a super convenient way to add some sparkle to your nails. There are so many varieties you can get your hands on now. The selection is endless! You can buy mass-produced ones, or you can buy custom-made ones. It is up to you and your budget. Custom-made ones cost slightly more.
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

Lavender Is Spring's Prettiest Trending Color — Shop Our Picks to Embrace the Sweet Hue

No, you're not imagining it — lavender is everywhere this year. Once relegated to Easter baskets and floral arrangements, this powder-purple shade has proven its versatility as a neutral that can practically be worn year-round. Lavender is most recognizable as the color of the herb of the same name, but for style purposes, the palette really ranges from the lightest lilac to vibrant violet.
Beauty & Fashionhotspotatl.com

13 Memorial Day Beauty Sales That You Simply Must Shop

Calling all beauty aficionados! We know how much you love to stock up on your essentials without having to spend all of your coins. Since it can be a pain to sift through the sales that pique your interest, this Memorial Day 2021 we’ve got you covered. From Black-owned and founded brands to the beauty must-haves that you can’t function without, we’re here to hold your hand virtually as you shop til’ you drop.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

This $29 Amazon Dress Will Make You Feel Like a Disney Princess — and It’s Blowing Up on TikTok

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Ahh, Amazon and TikTok: the power couple of 2021, and a match made in shopping heaven. So many Amazon items blow up on TikTok, and whenever that happens, the product usually sells out lightning fast soon after.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

5 Pairs of Slide Sandals That May Be Even Comfier Than Birkenstocks

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Sandal season is quickly approaching, and we’re ready for something new. This coming summer really represents a fresh start for all of us, and we want our wardrobe to reflect that. We need some cute looks prepared as our schedule starts to fill up again, and that means we need some trusty sandals we can wear with a variety of outfits!
Skin Carethezoereport.com

10 Luxurious Bath Products To Upgrade Your At-Home Spa Routine

Taking the time for a bath is one of life’s greatest joys. When your day-to-day schedule is hectic and moving at a non-stop pace, there’s nothing like sinking into a tub full of warm water to help make your troubles feel very far away. For most, it’s the closest you can get to your own little oasis, without having to book a trip or schedule a visit to a local bathhouse. But what if your current bath regimen leaves a little to be desired, or isn’t quite as luxurious as you deserve? A few key bath products can upgrade your routine to at-home spa status.
Theater & Danceathriftymom.com

Food lovers socks

Funny Creative: Say it with socks – “IF YOU CAN READ THIS,BRING ME BACON”. The design with bacons and colorful colors, spread happiness and joy. Come on?Wear them to enjoy delicious food,wear them to play games with friends,wear them to dance funny dances,play interesting characters! Ideal socks provide you endless comfort and fit just right.
Skin Carehelloglow.co

Got a Little Too Much Sun? Try This Sunburn Relief Milk Bath

Summer fun can sometimes mean summer sunburn. While covering up, eating well, and wearing non-toxic sunscreen are our #1 defenses, our best efforts are occasionally not enough to prevent a sunburn here and there. While aloe is always one of our go-to options for soothing sunburn, this cooling milk bath...
ShoppingNewsTimes

This Gravity cooling weighted blanket has me sleeping like a rock

There was no better time to test this cooling weighted blanket than when it went from 60 degrees one week to 95 degrees the next. I am a hot sleeper. More than once I've gotten so uncomfortable while asleep that I've woken up to find my shirt thrown across the room in a fit of rage. That might be too much to admit since things never leave the internet, but it speaks to my history.
Hair Carethemanual.com

The Best Charcoal Grooming Products for Better Hair and Skin

Charcoal. The substance that turns your teeth black while brushing and your steak medium-well by grilling. Pretty crazy, right? Actually, those two charcoals are slightly different. Activated charcoal — the charcoal used for health purposes — is the type we want to focus on. Aside from leaving your teeth pearly white, activated charcoal also is great at stripping away dirt from your skin and hair.