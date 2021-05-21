Gagne Sets Practice Pace As MotoAmerica Visits VIR

Jackson Blackmon, a 19-year-old out of Rock Hill, SC will make his return to the MotoAmerica Twins Cup Championship at VIR aboard a 2021 Yamaha MT-07 under Jackson Blackmon Racing. Unfortunately, Blackmon had a crash while testing prior to round 1 causing him to injure his arm and miss Road Atlanta. However, Jackson is excited to get back on track in Virginia. “I was super bummed to miss the first round this season. Although I’m very motivated to get back on track at VIR and show what the new Yamaha can do. I’ve got to give a big thank you to Finishline Machine for making things happen to race this year. Back in December it wasn’t looking very good to race this year. So, I’m beyond thankful to just be on track this season,” says Blackmon.