Avaddon Targets Insurer AXA with Ransomware | Avast

Just a week after announcing it would no longer cover ransomware payments in France, global insurance company AXA has been hit with a targeted ransomware attack. The Avaddon ransomware group took credit for the attack, telling Bleeping Computer that it also launched a DDoS attack against the insurer’s websites in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and the Philippines as added pressure to pay the ransom amount. In addition, the group claims that it stole 3 TB of data, which it plans to start leaking to the public if AXA does not pay within 10 days. The data include customer medical reports, claims, payments, bank account info, ID cards, passports, and more.