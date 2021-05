Mason apparently has a new steel hardtail adventure mountain bike in the works, as ultra-endurance racer Josh Ibbett has packed up a bright shiny yellow prototype with Miss Grape bikepacking bags to take on this weekend’s Highland Trail 550 up in Scotland, and given us an exclusive detailed sneak peek. Looking to take the ISO in search of more technical terrain, this upcoming RAW bike is expected to launch later this summer. Oh, and it seems to be sporting an as yet unreleased set of Hunt carbon mountain bike wheels with a Boost-spaced SON dynamo to light Josh’s way…