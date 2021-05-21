Planned late-night party forces Comer Cox Park to close early on May 29
A late-night party expected at a Springfield park has authorities taking pre-emptive measures to quash the plans. In an attempt to curb the possibility of violence and property damage, Springfield Park District announced it is closing Comer Cox Park, located at 301 S. MLK Drive, an hour early on May 29 because of an expected party, authorities learned about on social media. Police officers will be stationed at the park.www.sj-r.com