newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, IL

Planned late-night party forces Comer Cox Park to close early on May 29

The State Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA late-night party expected at a Springfield park has authorities taking pre-emptive measures to quash the plans. In an attempt to curb the possibility of violence and property damage, Springfield Park District announced it is closing Comer Cox Park, located at 301 S. MLK Drive, an hour early on May 29 because of an expected party, authorities learned about on social media. Police officers will be stationed at the park.

www.sj-r.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Comer, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Mlk#Traffic Police#Police Chief#Police Violence#Springfield Park District#East Capitol Boulevard#Springfield Parks#East Adams Street#East Side Residents#Drive#Authorities#Pre Emptive Measures#Normal Hours
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Illinois Statewjpf.com

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive streets will be closed until at least...
Springfield, ILnewschannel20.com

CWLP offers Electrical Apprenticeship Program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — If you're looking to get into the electrical job field, City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) is here to help. CWLP is now accepting applications for its Electrical Apprenticeship program this summer. Those interested in applying must first successfully pass the National Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee...
Illinois Statecilfm.com

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...
Springfield, ILwmay.com

Springfield Ward Meeting Set To Resume

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder says he plans to soon resume conducting regular ward meetings across the city… for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Langfelder and aldermen had conducted the meeting regularly in order to hear directly from constituents about concerns in their neighborhoods, but the meetings were suspended because of the pandemic.
Sangamon County, ILnewschannel20.com

Sangamon County reports 69 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Health officials confirmed 69 new COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County. The Sangamon County Department of Public Health says this is a three-day total:. Saturday, May 15: 36 new cases. Sunday, May 16: 25 new cases. Monday, May 17: 8 new cases. Since the pandemic started, Sangamon...
Sangamon County, ILfoxillinois.com

Fundraiser held in honor of former Sangamon County Sheriff

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — In 2019, former Sangamon County Sheriff Wes Barr — who was known for his kindness and generosity — died unexpectedly of a heart attack at the age of 56. On Sunday, May 16, Motorheads in Springfield hosted a fundraiser for a foundation set up in his...
Springfield, ILschoolconstructionnews.com

Illinois Middle School Breaks Ground on $5M Upgrade

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.—Grant Middle School in Springfield broke ground at the beginning of May on improvements to the school’s campus. According to the State Journal-Register, the $5 million upgrade will add new classrooms, a teachers lounge, additional offices and increase the size of the campus’s dining and cafeteria space—which can then also double as an event and gathering space. An outdoor dining commons will also be added, allowing students and faculty to enjoy dining al fresco at the end of Central Illinois’ punishing winters.
Illinois Stateagrinews-pubs.com

Four tornadoes confirmed in central Illinois

MECHANICSBURG, Ill. (AP) — Four tornadoes touched down May 3 in central Illinois, but no damage was reported as the storms swept across farm fields and open areas, the National Weather Service said. One tornado touchdown was confirmed in Arenzville in Cass County, while three others were confirmed in Sangamon...
Sangamon County, ILnewschannel20.com

Sangamon County looks for food services for new SMTD transfer center

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Sangamon County officials are looking for food options for the new Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) transfer center. The county and Hanson Professional Services, Inc. posted a Request for Information (RFI) public notice on Monday. The purpose of this RFI is to explore alternatives for food...
Sangamon County, ILThe State Journal

COVID-19 shots begin for adolescents at Sangamon site as state approaches 'bridge' phase

Several hundred appointments were made Wednesday and Thursday at Sangamon County’s mass-vaccination site for adolescents newly eligible for COVID-19 shots. By midday Thursday, at least 250 appointments had been made for 12- through 15-year-olds at the Illinois State Fair site in Springfield for residents of Sangamon County and elsewhere in Illinois, county spokesman Jeff Wilhite said.