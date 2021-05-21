Planned late-night party forces Comer Cox Park to close early on May 29

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.—Grant Middle School in Springfield broke ground at the beginning of May on improvements to the school’s campus. According to the State Journal-Register, the $5 million upgrade will add new classrooms, a teachers lounge, additional offices and increase the size of the campus’s dining and cafeteria space—which can then also double as an event and gathering space. An outdoor dining commons will also be added, allowing students and faculty to enjoy dining al fresco at the end of Central Illinois’ punishing winters.