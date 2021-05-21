newsbreak-logo
Turn Center held ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for ‘Grow With Us’ expansion project

By Tamlyn Cochran
KFDA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today the turn center held a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for their “grow with us” capital expansion project. Turn Center says they will not only be able to help with their growing waitlist, but they were also able to expand and improve existing treatment, consultation, and waiting spaces, and build a full-sized gymnasium, indoor play space, functional living apartment, and administrative office tower.

