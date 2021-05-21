Should the Toronto Raptors pursue John Wall if he gets bought out?

TORONTO RAPTORS (27-43) AT MAVERICKS (41-29) Time: 8 p.m. Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM; Univision 1270 AM (Spanish) About the Mavericks: With a win tonight, the Mavs will clinch a playoff spot – aka one of the top six seeds in the Western Conference. There are other scenarios that also will earn the Mavs a playoff berth. But they would rather punch their playoff ticket on their own merits with a victory over the Raptors. . .Thanks to a thrilling 118-117 victory by the Phoenix Suns over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, the Mavs have moved back into the No. 5 seed out West. That means the Mavs once again control their own destiny and can hold onto the fifth seed if they beat the Raptors and emerge victorious in Sunday’s regular season finale at Minnesota. . .After missing seven straight games with right knee soreness, Kristaps Porzingis returned Wednesday and collected 19 points and five rebounds in only 22 minutes during the 125-107 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Also against the Pelicans, Luka Doncic collected 33 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Tim Hardaway Jr. tallied 27 points on 10-of-18 shots. . .The Raptors defeated the Mavs, 116-93, back on Jan. 18, despite 23 points, nine rebounds and two blocks from Porzingis. . .The Mavs have won 11 of their last 14 games. . .The Mavs are 20-15 at home.