Should the Toronto Raptors pursue John Wall if he gets bought out?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 19: John Wall #1 of the Houston Rockets (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) The Toronto Raptors will be gearing up for their most pivotal offseason in years, as the potential loss of Kyle Lowry is looming over this franchise. They could choose to sign a cheaper veteran option if he leaves or simply move Fred VanVleet over and play for the best, but trying to reel ion a big fish like John Wall remains a very distinct possibility.

John Wall is likely out for the season due to a hamstring injury

The Washington Wizards are currently one of the hottest NBA teams right now. They have won nine of their last ten games. Bradley Beal is the NBA’s leading per game scorer. Daniel Gafford’s trade deadline deal is nothing less than a grand slam home run for General Manager Tommy Sheppard. And Russell Westbrook, another first-year Wizard, is probably going to average a triple-double this season. Because of the Wizards’ rise in the standings and power rankings in April, we’re openly wondering if the Wizards can make the playoffs at this point.
NBA rumors: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins questionable for Friday's game

Connor Letourneau: Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are questionable for tomorrow. Feels like their status will ride on the result of today’s Memphis game. Kerith Burke: TBD if tomorrow's game will be a rest night for some players. Kerr said Steph and Draymond did not practice today. Wiggins was limited. "We have some guys legitimately banged up," Kerr said.
Toronto Raptors: Remembering Kawhi Leonard’s legendary Game 7 shot

While he might have made the trip back home to Los Angeles after just one season, the Kawhi Leonard shot that won a playoff series remains one of the defining moments in Toronto Raptors history. Leonard was brought in to take the Raptors over the hump, and his game-winner in Game 7 of their second-round matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers did just that.
B/R says Toronto Raptors should’ve traded Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry

The Toronto Raptors might have swapped out Norman Powell for Gary Trent Jr. at the trade deadline, but that hasn’t totally quieted the sentiments that claim Masai Ujiri should have pulled off another Raptors trade involving a player like Kyle Lowry. Pascal Siakam and the rest of the squad just weren’t getting it done.
Toronto Raptors at Dallas Mavericks odds, picks and prediction

The playoff-bound Dallas Mavericks (41-29) play their final home game of the 2020-21 regular season Friday against the Toronto Raptors (27-43). Tip-off at American Airlines Center will be shortly after 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze the Raptors-Mavericks odds and lines, with NBA picks and predictions. The Raptors limp into...
What to watch for as Dallas hosts the Toronto Raptors

The Dallas Mavericks (41-29) will host the Toronto Raptors (27-43) on Friday night. On an off night Thursday, the Mavs moved back into 5th place after Portland lost in Phoenix. For Toronto, they have two games remaining that they want to lose. On Thursday night, Toronto dressed 10 players and...
Raptors' pandemic-plagued season in Tampa ends with a loss to Indiana

TAMPA, Fla. — It was a bizarre season that in the words of Fred VanVleet "sapped the soul" of every member of the team. The Toronto Raptors' season, a campaign spent thousands of kilometres from home and thwarted by COVID-19, came to an end - finally - with a 125-113 loss to Indiana on Sunday.
Preview: Mavs, back in total control of the fifth seed, host Toronto Raptors

TORONTO RAPTORS (27-43) AT MAVERICKS (41-29) Time: 8 p.m. Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM; Univision 1270 AM (Spanish) About the Mavericks: With a win tonight, the Mavs will clinch a playoff spot – aka one of the top six seeds in the Western Conference. There are other scenarios that also will earn the Mavs a playoff berth. But they would rather punch their playoff ticket on their own merits with a victory over the Raptors. . .Thanks to a thrilling 118-117 victory by the Phoenix Suns over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, the Mavs have moved back into the No. 5 seed out West. That means the Mavs once again control their own destiny and can hold onto the fifth seed if they beat the Raptors and emerge victorious in Sunday’s regular season finale at Minnesota. . .After missing seven straight games with right knee soreness, Kristaps Porzingis returned Wednesday and collected 19 points and five rebounds in only 22 minutes during the 125-107 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Also against the Pelicans, Luka Doncic collected 33 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Tim Hardaway Jr. tallied 27 points on 10-of-18 shots. . .The Raptors defeated the Mavs, 116-93, back on Jan. 18, despite 23 points, nine rebounds and two blocks from Porzingis. . .The Mavs have won 11 of their last 14 games. . .The Mavs are 20-15 at home.
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Remains out

Anunoby (calf) will not play Friday against the Mavericks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports. As expected, Anunoby will continue to sit as the Raptors pack it in and end the season resting the majority of their above-average players. Toronto has been a major thorn in the side of fantasy owners since the All-Star break, and Anunoby will likely end the year having sat out eight straight games purely for tanking purposes.
Raptors' Yuta Watanabe: Out Sunday

Watanabe (ankle) is out for Sunday's finale against the Pacers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports. Watanabe concludes the most productive season of his career. In 50 appearances with the Raptors, the third-year forward averaged 4.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in 14.5 minutes.
This offseason trade features Al Horford to the Raptors

There was some speculation that veteran big man Al Horford could have potentially been on the move at this past year’s NBA trade deadline, but the Oklahoma City Thunder ultimately kept him on their roster. However, both sides did agree for Horford to sit out the remainder of the season that way some of the Thunder’s younger players could get a chance to prove their worth moving forward.
Toronto Raptors: Kyle Lowry going to the Knicks would be a gut-punch

Now that the Toronto Raptors have officially seen the clock strike midnight on their 2020-21 season, all attention has been fixed firmly on Kyle Lowry, as the impending free agent might decide to say goodbye to his adopted home after nearly a decade. The New York Knicks, rivals in the division, could be a potential landing spot.
Toronto Raptors: 3 free agents who could help the frontcourt

Now that the Toronto Raptors can finally close the book on what was a lost 2021 season, it’s time for the team to set its sights on ways to improve. Raptors free agency promises to be a doozy of an experience for Masai Ujiri. There was certainly a sense of...
WOLSTAT: Raptors should play Lowry in case it's his Toronto finale

Kyle Lowry had a brilliant, throwback performance recently against the Los Angeles Lakers. Lowry had 37 points, 11 assists, nailed eight three-pointers and looked like he was in his prime. He’s a pending unrestricted free agent and might opt to chase another NBA title with a team like Philadelphia or Miami, his two most rumoured suitors, so there’s a good chance he’s played the last of his 601 games as a Raptor already. That Lakers clinic would be a nice swan song and the Raptors won’t even be playing at home anyway on Sunday so who cares?
Brissett has career-high 31 as Pacers beat Raptors 125-113

TAMPA, Fla. — Oshae Brissett scored a career-best 31 points and Domantas Sabonis added 25 points and 16 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 to lock up the Eastern Conference’s ninth seed. Indiana snapped a two-game losing streak and secured home-court advantage for Tuesday’s play-in game...
Toronto Temperature: The Raptors buckle down for the future

In what has not been the season that any Raptors fan, staffer, coach or player could have hoped for, the end is near as we have reached the penultimate Toronto Temperature. While the Raptors will miss the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons, at least they’ve got some humour about it.