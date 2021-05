(May 23, 2021) Stop & Shop will no longer require those who are fully vaccinated to wear masks in its Massachusetts supermarkets as of May 29, the company has announced. “When mask mandates are lifted in Massachusetts on May 29, Stop & Shop will no longer require those who are fully vaccinated to wear masks in our stores, although we will continue to strongly encourage everyone to do so,” the Quincy-based supermarket chain said in a statement.