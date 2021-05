Everyone knows the clips that will be shown on the scoreboard before Kyle Lowry’s jersey is retired to the rafters at Scotiabank Arena some years from now. The 11 straight points he scored to open Game 6 of the NBA Finals in 2019, when the possibility of the Toronto Raptors as NBA champions suddenly came into sharp, shocking focus. The shots of him holding the trophy in the ensuing parade, a throng of millions reflected in the mirrored sunglasses that sat above his beaming smile. The sight of him diving for a loose ball or crashing to the floor after drawing a foul, all those little things that made him an All-Star.