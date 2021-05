Well, it was only a matter of time before this happened. Following a positive performance midweek against Minnesota United that unfortunately ended in a loss, many Whitecaps fans could have hoped that the trend of improving performances would continue. While midweek at times the team looked to be the best the team had played in years, the performance today was reminiscent of listless performances from last year and the awful 2019 season. From the offset, the Whitecaps played that familiar low possession, own third game plan that annoyed fans, completely going against what they have been expecting after the first number of games this season.