The New York Mets face their immediate future without ace Jacob deGrom. The Athletic’s Tim Britton reports the Mets “are going to place Jacob deGrom on the IL tomorrow (retroactive to today) with right side tightness. Given the days off this week, that could mean a single missed turn in the rotation for deGrom and a return by May 21 in Miami. On the other hand, one imagines the Mets will be more cautious with him given this is the second time he’s experienced that soreness of late.”