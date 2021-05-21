newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Which lesson will Biden teach MBS?

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Drye_0a7OCZo000
© Getty Images

Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), is testing and tempting President Biden to see whether his once-in-a-generation review of bilateral ties will amount to more than a new coat of paint. If Biden's reassessment of the U.S.-Saudi relationship doesn't produce new policies that go beyond letting MBS off the hook for killing a dissident journalist, then the future for American interests in the Gulf may be bleaker than before.

Following the Trump administration's disgraceful appeasement of Saudi excesses – including Riyadh's flagrant abuse of human rights and rule of law and its destabilizing war in Yemen – Biden entered the White House with the promise of undoing some of the damage.

In February, Secretary of State Antony Blinken imposed sanctions against 76 accomplices to the brutal murder of Jamal Khashoggi. But the so-called “Khashoggi ban" did not include their ringleader MBS – whom the CIA has determined was behind the notorious murder – and it did not apply to other flagrant abuses of human rights by the government of Saudi Arabia. The United States missed a golden opportunity to hold Saudi Arabia accountable and to deter it from future violations of international standards.

The Biden administration needs to go further. It should cancel the multi-billion-dollar weapons sale approved by Trump. That means fewer weapons for attacking Yemeni civilians as well as Saudi citizens and a sobering loss of prestige for a preferred customer for America's most exclusive toys. As MBS continues to hawk his futuristic "Vision 2030," it might also disrupt the ingrained mutual dependency of American guns for Saudi oil.

Shortly after Biden's inauguration, the White House indicated that the president would be dealing with King Salman as the monarch, rather than treating his son MBS as the "go to" guy, as Trump had done. Given the poor state of Salman's health and cognitive functions, their conversations aren't likely to be rigorous or definitive, and this still doesn't keep the impulsive MBS from running the show until the day he becomes king in his own right. But tough action sets the tone for future relations.

To its credit, the administration has taken an early and principled stand by speaking out on behalf of Saudi prisoners of conscience who are being held without charges and by criticizing outrageous sentences handed down by kangaroo courts. In the early weeks of Biden's presidency, the Saudi government abruptly freed two Saudi-American dual nationals, Badr Al Ibrahim and Salah AlHaidar, after two years of detention. The renowned women's rights activist Loujain AlHathloul was also released.

Biden himself welcomed Loujain’s release, making history as the first U.S. president to personally comment on a Saudi activist, and he has also pledged not to ignore Saudi violations of human rights.

But though he may fear the new sheriff in Washington, D.C., MBS is still trying to project his power and play favorites. It should be obvious that MBS, who now exercises absolute control over the courts and every other part of the Saudi system, gave these gifts to Biden as a courtesy and to provide a fig leaf should this new administration seek to merely pay lip service to true reforms and rule of law in Saudi Arabia.

At roughly the same time, the crown prince's minions arranged a summary trial to convict Abdulrahman Al Sadhan, a young humanitarian worker, and sentenced him to 20 years in prison for the crime of tweeting. It is well known that Abdulrahman's mother and sister, who are U.S. citizens, live in the congressional district of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) — a prominent critic of Saudi brutality.

MBS has handed a rose to Biden and thrown down the gauntlet to Capitol Hill. The same lack of nuance in his approach to internal dissent may also be driving an assumption that, like his predecessors, this president will not heed calls by congressional Democrats and Republicans to impose some discipline on Saudi behavior.

MBS wants American decisionmakers and corporate shareholders to believe he's serious about democratic reforms and free markets as a guarantee of stability. Nothing he has done so far reflects a sincere commitment, and at the very least the Biden team can reject that misleading narrative. As results of the administration's reassessment are revealed in the coming weeks and months, MBS will know just how much latitude he has to continue to reinforce his iron rule and regional adventurism, all to the detriment of both our countries.

Ali AlAhmed is founder and Director of the Washington, DC-based Institute for Gulf Affairs.

View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

217K+
Followers
20K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Cia#Saudi Vision 2030#President Biden#Democratic Policies#Government Policies#The White House#State#Cia#Yemeni#Saudi American#Capitol Hill#Democrats#Republicans#Saudi Behavior#True Reforms#Saudi Excesses#Rule#Democratic Reforms#Conscience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
Country
Saudi Arabia
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden sends Blinken to Middle East amid Gaza ceasefire

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will leave for the Middle East on Monday to meet with Israeli and Palestinian officials, among other regional leaders,as the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appeared to hold for the fourth straight day. Blinken will travel to Jerusalem, Ramallah, Cairo and Amman through Thursday...
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

BIDEN: Leadership lacking

President Joe Biden has told Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu he expects a “significant de-escalation” in the Gaza conflict. Now let’s put this in perspective. Suppose another country had fired thousands of rockets into the Washington area, killing its citizens and destroying countless buildings. What would Mr. Biden do? The way he looks at it, probably nothing.
Presidential ElectionWTOP

Biden faces crunch moment in his presidency

The Biden presidency and top Democrats suddenly face a moment of truth with an audacious nation-changing agenda imperiled by the treacherous political math of divided Washington and stiff resistance by pro-Trump Republicans. A crucial phase is now unfolding with President Joe Biden‘s plans to redefine the concept of infrastructure, with...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden should think twice before destroying the Trump economic recovery

Former President Trump handed President Biden one of the greatest gifts any outgoing president can give an incoming one: a growing economy. As the United States emerged from the economic shutdown, President Trump presided over the fastest economic recovery from any crisis in American history. In a few short months, however, Biden’s ruinous policies are not only slowing the robust Trump recovery, but endangering it entirely.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Progressives grow angsty over Biden

The internet has changed a lot since 1996 - internet regulations should too. – Enabling safe and easy data portability between platforms. There are four must-reads this Sunday morning, and they’re all on the same theme, one that always frustrates the Biden White House: progressive angst over the direction of policy.
Presidential Electionsignalscv.com

Betty Arenson | The State of the Union Under Biden

Late October 2008 in Columbia, Missouri, presidential candidate Barack Obama told an audience “…we are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.” Somehow he was able to sell his message that America not only needed to be tweaked and improved here and there but also needed to be totally changed at the core-to-surface; that is “fundamental.”
POTUSWashington Times

Biden says Trump gave Kim Jong-un legitimacy: 'All he's looking for'

President Biden on Friday night didn’t rule out a possible meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, but said he wouldn’t follow the path of former President Trump by giving Mr. Kim “all he’s looking for.”. “I would not do what had been done in the recent past,” Mr....
Presidential ElectionMidland Reporter-Telegram

A changed Democratic Party continues to influence the Biden presidency

WASHINGTON - At home and abroad, President Joe Biden is confronting what it means to lead a changing Democratic Party. The center of gravity in the party still seems closer to Biden's center-left than to Sen. Bernie Sanders's democratic-socialist left, as Biden's victory in the 2020 nomination battle confirmed. In primary campaigns in competitive districts, voters have often supported a more moderate candidate over a more liberal one.
U.S. Politicsrock947.com

Biden ‘restoring the soul’ of America – South Korean president

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – South Korean President Moon Jae-in offered praise for U.S. President Joe Biden’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and economic recovery on Friday before the two leaders meet during his visit to Washington. “My congratulations on how the Biden-Harris administration is building back better with the world’s most...
Presidential ElectionMother Jones

Democrats Have Veered to the Left on Israel Policy. Why Hasn’t Joe Biden Caught Up?

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Progressive activists were surprised when the Democratic Party platform was approved last August. The party’s policy planks were largely crafted based on recommendations from Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders’ “unity” task forces, and the Bernie wing was confident they had secured an unprecedented addition. For the first time the party was set to “assert that Palestinians had a right to live free of foreign ‘occupation,'” Foreign Policy reported at the time. But then Biden personally weighed in, according to the magazine’s reporting, and ordered his team “not to include any reference to Israeli ‘occupation.'”