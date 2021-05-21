newsbreak-logo
GOP challenger to Cheney says he impregnated 14-year-old when he was 18: 'It's like the Romeo and Juliet story'

By Timothy Bella
SFGate
 3 days ago

Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, a Republican who has announced his intention to challenge Republican Rep. Liz Cheney for her House seat, acknowledged late Thursday that he had impregnated a 14-year-old and had a relationship with her when he was 18, comparing the teen intimacy to Shakespeare's tragedy "Romeo and Juliet."

Don't Cry for Liz Cheney

Liz Cheney caught Republican hell for doing one good thing. The Wyoming representative earlier this month was ousted from her perch in the party’s leadership for daring to suggest the election was not rigged against former President Trump. In the weeks leading up to the vote to strip her of her standing as the third-most-powerful Republican in the House of Representatives, Cheney was attacked by her former allies, from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) saying he’d “lost confidence” in her during a hot-mic moment on Fox News, to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) flying to Wyoming to hold an anti-Cheney rally in front of her own constituents. (This was before news broke that Gaetz is under federal investigation for sex-trafficking a 17-year-old.)
GOP House Candidate Admits Impregnating 14-Year-Old When He Was 18

As usual, there are some weird things going on in the US government. US House candidate, and current Wyoming state senate member, admitted to impregnating a 14-year-old girl when he was 18 years old. Anthony Bouchard revealed this truth on a Facebook Live video last Thursday. Then, he again touched on the story with the Casper-Star Tribune.
The removal of Liz Cheney galvanizes the GOP’s Trumpist loyalties

The past few years have reshaped the political arena for decades to come. Not only is this a result of just the pandemic, but also of the Trump administration and the divide that has been created in the country. However, no divide seems to be starker than the one brewing in the Republican Party as members clash over opinions regarding the former president. Headlines were made when prominent Republicans ousted Liz Cheney from her leadership position in the House of Representatives as a result of her speaking out against former President Donald Trump and his false accusations of election fraud. Her removal shows that a majority of Republican leadership still back the former president, and this reflects on the future of the GOP for years to come.
Of martyrs and manipulators: Liz Cheney's pointless spectacle

In American political life there is always a certain group of people who love the idea of martyrdom — not actual physical death (that might hurt), but electoral death: the “I’d rather be right than win” crowd. Rarely do these wannabe martyrs achieve real martyrdom, i.e., become heroes around whose memory millions rally. Instead, they mostly are forgotten, losers.
Wyoming senator discloses impregnating 14-year-old at 18

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, a Republican trying to unseat U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney next year, disclosed that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18, describing the relationship as "like the Romeo and Juliet" story and saying it was coming to light because of "dirty politics."
GOP Candidate Hoping to Oust Cheney Says He Impregnated a Teen

A Republican House candidate hoping to oust Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming has shared an eye-popping story about his previous marriage. State Sen. Anthony Bouchard said he was trying to get on the front foot after learning that opponents were digging into his past. He said he impregnated his 14-year-old girlfriend when he was 18. They married the next year—which he said was legal at the time in Florida—but divorced after three years. The woman died by suicide when she was 20. Bouchard then raised their son but said he was now estranged because he made some “wrong choices in his life.” He said his then-wife was pressured to abort the baby and was nearly banished by her family. Bizarrely, he described it as a tragic love story. “Bottom line, it’s a story when I was young, two teenagers, girl gets pregnant,” he said in a Facebook Live video. “You’ve heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it’s like the Romeo and Juliet story.”
Georgia judge approves ballot audit as Trump supporters continue to push unfounded election claims

A judge in Georgia has approved a recount in Fulton County as part of a concerted effort by supporters of Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results. Brian Amero, a judge serving on Henry County Superior Court allowed the recount to go ahead on Friday.Around 147,000 votes will be recounted, a move initiated by a group of activists who will be paying for the audit to go ahead, and more information about it come imminently, Judge Amero said.Fulton County Commissioner Chairman Rob Potts condemned the move, calling it “outrageous”and claimed it did nothing but support the lie peddled...
Wyoming Sen. Bouchard says he got 14 year old pregnant when he was 18

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Sen. Anthony Bouchard said in a Facebook video on Thursday evening that he got a minor girl pregnant when he was 18. “She was a little younger than me, so it was like a Romeo and Juliet story,” Bouchard said in the video. The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Bouchard told their reporters he was 18 and the girl was 14 when he got her pregnant.
Cheney’s ouster mirrors battles within Wyoming’s GOP

Within minutes of Wednesday’s vote to oust Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her House Republican Conference leadership position, a handful of her Republican colleagues, including Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Ken Buck of Colorado — released statements supportive of Cheney. Others, like disgraced New York Republican Congressman Tom Reed, expressed...
Why Liz Cheney Matters

Wednesday, House Republicans did what they had been expected to do for a week or two: ousted Liz Cheney as chair of the Republican conference. From one point of view, this is a fairly meaningless event: A month ago, how many Americans could even name the House GOP’s #3, much less describe the position’s responsibilities? Since Cathy McMorris Rodgers got the job in 2013, it has functioned primarily as the party’s see-we’re-not-all-white-males leadership post. (That’s why Elise Stefanik was the obvious choice to replace Cheney.)
Fink: Thank you, Cheney

It’s amazing how Wyoming representative to the U.S. Congress, Liz Cheney, has been censured in her role in the Congress, due to most republican representatives believing in Donald Trump’s fake news, but not Liz. The cow jumped over the moon, the little dog laughed to see such a sport and...
COMMENTARY: The GOP takeover

It makes a difference whether it's a politician or if it's a TV personality who makes a "stupid mistake" and says something over an open mic. If a TV personality does it, it really is a "stupid mistake." The politician claims it was unintentional, as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy did before he appeared on "Fox and Friends" recently. But you can bet he knew the microphone was live as he blurted: "I've had it with her. You know, I've lost confidence."
Cheney supporters, critics offer reaction to ouster

CHEYENNE — Local officials offered mixed reactions Wednesday after Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., was voted out of her House GOP leadership role due to her repeated refusals to condone former President Donald Trump’s false claims of rampant voter fraud in last year’s election. Cheney, who has served as Wyoming’s sole...