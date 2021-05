Another Las Vegas hotel owner says it gained regulatory approval to operate its casinos at 100% occupancy. Boyd Gaming said Thursday it got Nevada Gaming Control Board approval to fully open the casino floors at its Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Aliante, Sam’s Town, Cannery, California, Fremont and Jokers Wild properties. The company says masks were still required inside properties, and that non-gambling areas remained at 80% capacity. That complies with Clark County government directives. Most Las Vegas-area casinos are now allowed to operate at full occupancy.