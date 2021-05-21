Bellator 259: Cris Cyborg vs. Leslie Smith 2 live results and highlights

Cris Cyborg vs. Leslie Smith 2 live results and highlights. A rematch years in the making goes down on Friday night at the No. 1 ranked pound-for-pound best female fighter for Bellator MMA, Cris “Cyborg” Justino puts her title on the line against fan-favorite, Leslie Smith. The pair met once before, during Justino’s UFC debut. She finished Smith in under two minutes but the stoppage was contested by Smith who now gets her chance at redemption.