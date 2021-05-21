newsbreak-logo
Bellator 259: Cris Cyborg vs. Leslie Smith 2 live results and highlights

Cover picture for the articleCris Cyborg vs. Leslie Smith 2 live results and highlights. A rematch years in the making goes down on Friday night at the No. 1 ranked pound-for-pound best female fighter for Bellator MMA, Cris “Cyborg” Justino puts her title on the line against fan-favorite, Leslie Smith. The pair met once before, during Justino’s UFC debut. She finished Smith in under two minutes but the stoppage was contested by Smith who now gets her chance at redemption.

Combat SportsBloody Elbow

Quick Rip (Cyborg vs Smith II)

Cris Cyborg is set to defend her featherweight belt, as she takes on Leslie Smith for the second time in her storied career. The action is set for the main event at Bellator 259, which goes down Friday, May21. Join me for a Quick Rip, as I preview the championship bout.
UFCOCRegister

Bellator 259: Cris Cyborg embraces her strategic evolution

In 2016, Cris Cyborg said she felt like she had to fight like a man in order for women to earn respect in MMA. Earlier that year for her UFC debut, arguably the most feared woman on the planet was documented crying and lying on the floor in an effort to cut weight for a 140-pound catchweight fight against Leslie Smith.
UFCsportsbettingdime.com

Bellator 259 Odds, Picks & Betting Preview – Cyborg vs Smith 2

Cris Cyborg looks to defend her featherweight belt for the second time. Cyborg won by first-round TKO when they first met in 2016. See the odds, picks, and betting preview for the full Bellator 259 main card, below. Bellator is back in their bubble at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville,...
UFCmmanews.com

Scott Coker: Everyone Wants To Fight Cyborg Because She’s the GOAT

Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg doesn’t mind calling her next shot, but Bellator president Scott Coker seems lukewarm to the idea at the moment. After a fifth-round TKO against Leslie Smith at Bellator 259 last weekend, Cris Cyborg’s performance displayed her violent style of fighting. Following her title defense, Cyborg called out the fighting veteran and rising Bellator contender, Cat Zingano.
Combat Sportsmymmanews.com

Leslie Smith on evolving with Keri Melendez and Shinju Auclair

Bellator 259 goes Friday, May 21st and is headlined by Cyborg vs Smith II. The latest Bellator MMA event broadcasts on Showtime and emanates from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. I spoke with main event fighter Leslie Smith ahead of her sequel with Cris Cyborg and her bid for the promotion’s featherweight championship of the world.
UFCMMAmania.com

Watch Bellator 259: Free ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | ‘Cyborg vs Smith 2’

Bellator MMA returns to action after a two-week break with Bellator 259, which goes down later tonight (Fri., May 21, 2021) inside Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., airing exclusively on SHOWTIME. A rematch headlines the Bellator MMA card on Showtime with current women’s 145-pound champion, Cris Cyborg, taking on Leslie Smith.
UFCMMAmania.com

Bellator 259 results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | ‘Cyborg vs Smith 2’

Bellator 259: “Cyborg vs Smith 2” is set to air TONIGHT (Fri., May 21, 2021) from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., broadcasting via Showtime. Current women’s Featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will rematch Leslie Smith in the headlining act, while Darrion Caldwell faces Leandro Higo in the co-main event. Bellator...
UFCmmanews.com

Cris Cyborg Predicts ‘A Lot Of Violence’ In Title Fight Against Leslie Smith

Cris Cyborg is excited to rematch Leslie Smith on Friday night in the main event of Bellator 259. After coming from the UFC, Cyborg got an immediate title shot and earned a fourth-round TKO over to Julia Budd to win the belt. She followed that up with a submission win over Arlene Blencowe to defend her belt for the first time. It was also her first career submission victory, which showed off her well-rounded game.
UFConlinegambling.com

MMA Notebook: Font Dominates Garbrandt, Cyborg Finishes Smith Late

Rob Font won a one-sided decision over Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday to position himself as a leading contender for the bantamweight title. Font defeated the former bantamweight champion 48-47, 50-45, 50-45 in a controlled, dominant performance that could set him up for a big fight in his next appearance.